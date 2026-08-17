‘Leave Him Alone’: USGA Champ Jack Whaley Takes a Stand for Charlie Woods As He Vows To Help His Game

Carrying on the legacy of Tiger Woods was never going to be easy. And for his son, Charlie Woods, the intense media attention and scrutiny that come with the name has been unavoidable. But Jack Whaley believes the 17-year-old deserves a little more room to find his own path.

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Speaking to Golf Digest, the 22-year-old was asked whether he had ever met Charlie. His response not only showed his support for the young golfer but also came with a message for the media watching his every move.

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“I’ve met Charlie, and he’s a great kid. He’s very, very talented,” Whaley said on Sunday. “I just think that a lot of the media kind of… it makes it hard for him to be able to just progress. I think they need to just leave him alone a little bit and just let him play golf.”

Charlie Woods, of course, has verbally committed to play college golf at Florida State University. He plans to join the Seminoles as part of the recruiting class for the fall of 2027. It means he has chosen to stay in-state rather than attend his father’s alma mater, Stanford. This puts Woods on a potential parallel course with Jack Whaley.

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The 22-year-old, who is a current Florida State player, has the option to use his extra year of collegiate eligibility to return for a fifth season in 2027-28 instead of turning pro. And if he chooses to do that, he would be on the team as a 23-year-old fifth-year senior in 2027, meaning Whaley and Woods could end up playing together. And Whaley is even willing to help improve Woods’ game.

“I think at Florida State he’ll have the opportunity to do that, and I think it’s going to be better for him,” Whaley added. “If I take my extra year, I’m going to do everything I can to bring the best out of him.”

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This comes after the Englishman defeated Stanford’s Jay Leng Jr. 4 and 3 at Merion Golf Club to win the United States Golf Association (USGA)’s 126th U.S. Amateur Championship. Notably, he overcame a two-hole deficit after 19 holes in a rain-soaked final to become the third English player to win the U.S. Amateur.

This not only gave him a U.S. Amateur victory but also got him exemptions into three majors next year: the 2027 Masters, the 2027 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, and the 2027 Open Championship at St Andrews. And considering that he will get into the majors anyway, he should use the extra year to play in college golf. However, his decision remains unconfirmed at the time of writing.

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And as for Woods, he has received a sponsor’s exemption to compete in the 2026 Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, marking his return to the prestigious AJGA event. It highlights his previous appearance at the tournament, where he made headlines by recording a hole-in-one on the famous 17th hole.

Notably, he will once again compete at a course strongly associated with his father, Tiger Woods. And while that connection is bound to bring even more media attention, Charlie can at least rest assured that he has a supporter in his corner, one who could potentially become his future teammate.