‘Leave Him Be’: Tiger Woods Receives Unexpected Fan Support as He Leaves US After DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods knew he needed to get better, and that too in private. Finally, his need for privacy has taken him out of the US. Fans, surprisingly, understand the situation and sympathize with him.

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On April 4, Tiger Woods’s private jet had landed in Zurich, Switzerland. The choice of destination was intentional, as Zurich is home to places like Paracelsus Recovery and Kusnacht Practice, which are designed for situations this complex. Some of these centers work with only one client at a time, offering a level of privacy that no American facility could currently provide for him.

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The legal groundwork for this move had already been set. On April 2, Martin County Court Judge Darren Steele approved a request from Woods’s attorney, Douglas Duncan, allowing his client to enter a comprehensive inpatient treatment facility outside the country. Duncan’s filing explained that the recommendation was based on the golfer’s “complex clinical presentation and the urgent need for a level of care that cannot safely or effectively be done within the United States, as his privacy has been repeatedly compromised.” The judge agreed.

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On March 27, Woods was involved in a crash near his Jupiter Island home. His Land Rover hit a pressure cleaner trailer and rolled onto its side. At the scene, officers found two hydrocodone pills in his pocket. He failed the field sobriety test but registered zero on the breathalyzer, confirming no alcohol was present. He was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors: DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a urine test. Everyone criticized him.

Woods entered a not guilty plea on April 1 and expressed his desire to get better.

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“I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

His extensive medical history provides crucial context for the hydrocodone found by deputies. This pain management plan dates back to 2014 and has seen him through a 2017 spinal fusion, the near-catastrophic 2021 car crash, and a seventh back surgery as recently as October 2025 to replace a collapsed disc.

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After his 2017 DUI, Woods completed a rehab program for painkiller dependency. Fans cite his ongoing pain management as the cause, not reckless behavior. The PGA Tour responded by emphasizing Woods’s health and well-being. Augusta National confirmed he would not attend the upcoming event but acknowledged his continued significance.

Zurich now privately holds the details of Woods’ recovery. The next steps remain confidential, though recent social media posts show that privacy is difficult to maintain.

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Golf fans rally around Tiger Woods: “Leave him alone”

“Leave him be! He’s been humiliated all over the internet with the embarrassing videos, this happens every day to average people, and nobody cares. He needs help, let him get it and pray that this time it works. Of all days in the year Good Friday show him some mercy.”

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“Tiger Woods had to leave the United States for treatment because he wanted privacy that he couldn’t get here. So what does the Internet do, it follows his private jet and discloses that he’s in Switzerland to get treatment. LEAVE THE GUY ALONE!!”

Others kept it short.

“Oh damn, everyone know where’s he now. leave him be… get well Tiger”

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“Hopefully he can rest and get himself together. His family’s business.”

One post cut through the noise on a different frequency entirely.

“Drugs don’t discriminate; I hope he recovers and finds other sources that bring him pain relief. I get it.”

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Anthony Kim’s story was always in the background. A fan mentioned how he spent 12 years away from golf, celebrated two years of sobriety in 2025, and won the LIV Golf Adelaide title earlier this year. Kim said his comeback was possible because of his faith and sobriety.

“He has to start somewhere, @AnthonyKim_Golf. Anthony Kim faced his Demons and look at him now, perhaps he can talk with Tiger and find his way back.”

Woods had once called Kim’s comeback “a story in which you just have to wrap your heart around it.” Right now, the same could be said about his own. For now, all that is left is his recovery in Zurich.