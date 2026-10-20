‘Leave Us Alone!’ Golfer Brands Donald Trump’s Course Overhaul Plan ‘Ridiculous’ as Public Access Fears Grow

President Donald Trump has ambitious plans to transform East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C. Currently a municipal facility featuring multiple courses, the property could be redeveloped into a single “world-class championship” 18-hole layout designed by renowned golf architect Tom Fazio, with the potential to host major tournaments. Trump has also made no secret of his dissatisfaction with the facility’s current condition.

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He described it as “old, broken, dilapidated, and of no further use or effect,” claiming it is in “very poor condition, with falling, dangerous, and disease-infested trees and, importantly, a collapsing and hazardous seawall.” However, not everyone shares his vision for the historic public course. 74-year-old retiree Max Salas, who has spent years playing at the facility, would rather see it remain as it is.

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“Leave us alone! Leave us alone,” Salas said in response to Trump in a conversation with AFP. “What the hell do we need a championship course in a public course? We’re here, we’ve been here for years, and it’s ridiculous.”

Salas fears that Trump’s proposed renovation, which would require the course to close on November 15 for approximately 15 months, could make the affordable public facility significantly more expensive. Currently, a round of 18 holes at East Potomac costs no more than $48. However, green fees at several Trump-owned golf courses run into the hundreds of dollars.

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Considering that, it’s easy to see why the renovation has raised concerns that the redevelopment could price out regular golfers who have long enjoyed the affordable municipal facility. However, Salas also questioned Trump’s judgment in making the decision.

“We’re in the middle of a war, and he’s over here trying to tinker with a golf course?” Salas added. “I mean, where is this guy’s sense? Common sense?”

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It’s also worth noting that when the May plans were released, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who revealed the plans, claimed the course would provide “championship-quality golf at affordable, highly discounted rates.” However, the October announcement only claimed it would be “open to the Public” and made no mention of the same commitment to affordability.

On top of that, according to documents reviewed by CNN, the overhaul is expected to cost between $20 million and $49 million, a substantial investment that raises further questions about whether green fees will remain affordable for everyday golfers. In any case, Salas wasn’t the only one to express concern over the potential hike in cost.

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Donald Trump has made a golfer nervous, “quite nervous”

Meanwhile, another retiree, Tom Carmody, had concerns extended beyond the possibility of rising green fees. He also questioned whether Donald Trump’s ambitious redevelopment plans would ever finish.

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“It just makes me nervous, quite nervous,” Carmody said. “For one, just his ability to follow through. I mean, what’s going to happen? Will he stop halfway through or quit or something like that? … He talks about it remaining open to the public, but instead of $30 or $40 a round, maybe it’s $120, $150 a round, which is going to eliminate a lot of people.”

This fear of costs is also plaguing Fidel Enrique Garcia Rendon, who owns a Pilates studio.

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“Unfortunately, if it goes to a championship course level, the fees are going to go from $22 to $250 or plus, $350 who knows?” the 59-year-old said. “So I definitely will not be able to come here and play because at that price, I cannot afford it.”

Golf is hardly a sport associated with fear, but Donald Trump’s ambitious redevelopment plans appear to have stirred anxiety among local golfers. However, the project is far from a done deal. With an ongoing legal battle and temporary court-ordered restrictions, the renovation faces significant hurdles. Whether Trump’s vision ever becomes a reality remains to be seen.