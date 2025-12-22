LeBron James Gives Bryson DeChambeau a Shoutout as He Admits His Love For YouTube Golf

On July 4, 2025, LeBron James posted a video on Instagram with the caption, “Day 2 of officially trying this out.” The NBA’s all-time leading scorer was seen swinging a golf club, and fans thought it was just another celebrity dabbling in a hobby. But his recent comments suggest otherwise; this is more than casual fun. Why? Let’s see.

After the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Utah Jazz on Thursday, a reporter asked James if he believed Utah guard Keyonte George was playing at an all-star level this season. James responded with an answer that caught everyone off guard.

“I’m the wrong guy to ask that question, champ. I watch YouTube golf these days, so I’m the wrong guy to ask about that. [Keyonte George] played great tonight, played great the last time we played them. He’s playing good ball. But yeah, I’m more into the Bryan Bros, Grant Horvat, Bryson DeChambeau, and the rest of those guys.”

Bryson DeChambeau’s YouTube channel is getting bigger and bigger. It has more than 2.5 million subscribers, and well-known athletes and celebrities often appear in his Break 50 series. The two-time U.S. Open champion has become one of golf’s biggest digital stars by creating content that millions of people love, centered on his personality and play. His videos always get more than a million views, and his most popular one, which features President Donald Trump, has more than 16 million views.

James didn’t stop at just naming names. He revealed he’s been binge-watching the Major Cut series on YouTube, where Grant Horvat and the Bryan brothers play on famous major championship courses.

“Just got done watching one of Grant, George and Wesley’s Major Cut episodes. Remind me to never play at Oakmont CC guys! OMG! I would be a +100!” James wrote on X.

Interestingly, this cross-sport admiration runs both ways.

Bryson DeChambeau played a fun one-on-one basketball game against Stephen Curry, who has won the NBA MVP award twice, in October. A video of the game instantly went viral on social media. It showed Curry’s smooth dribble and iconic turnaround jumper, and then it ended with his famed “night night” celebration. And you know who took notice? LBJ.

He couldn’t help but leave a remark on the post, saying “Night Night” as Curry beat Bryson DeChambeau on the floor.

While James is clearly hooked on watching golf, not everyone has been impressed with his actual game on the course.

Jason Day’s straight talk about LeBron James’ golf game

In a 2018 interview with Golf Digest, former world No. 1 Jason Day talked about LeBron James’ golf swing. When asked if he had ever tried to get James more interested in golf, Day was honest about what he had seen.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the second half of a game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center.

“I’ve seen him swing, and it looks terrible. Just awful,” Day added.

Day’s comment showed how hard the golf swing can be, especially for great athletes who are used to having good hand-eye coordination. In the 2018 conversation, he said again that he was more interested in serious challengers than celebrity golfers.

The comment was honest, but it was also true that James’ golf game was still new almost ten years ago. Since then, James’ public interest in golf has grown significantly, with more social media sharing and engagement with golf content through 2025.

For someone who’s spent two decades dominating one of the most competitive sports in the world, golf offers something basketball can’t: humility. And peace.

“Golf is like one of the few places where I can go where I don’t get bothered as much,” LeBron said.

That mindset explains his deeper connection to the sport. He’s not just picking up clubs anymore. He’s studying the game through videos by Bryson DeChambeau and other golf creators.