LeBron James’ Public Message for Nelly Korda Has Fans Pointing Out the Same Thing

With a 3-0 series lead over Houston and a potential sweep within reach, LeBron James had every reason to stay off social media. Instead, he rooted for Nelly Korda through the final holes of a major, and by the time she won, fans were all saying the same thing.

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With three holes left, LeBron posted on X: “3 holes left to play. Bring it on home Nelly!” The tweet was enough to set the internet off, with fans immediately cracking jokes about James spending his afternoon watching golf.

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Korda justified the confidence by building an insurmountable lead in the opening rounds of 65-65-70-70, ultimately finishing at -18 and five clear of Ruoning Yin and Patty Tavatanakit, both at -13. This victory, her second at Chevron and third career major, wasn’t just another win; it was a statement that reclaimed her world number one ranking.

That was not where LeBron’s involvement ended. Golf podcast Fore Play shared his Instagram story, which showed LeBron’s laptop screen live-streaming Korda celebrating at the 18th hole, with a “CONGRATULATIONS @nellykorda” overlay posted by LeBron himself. The post racked up 6,144 views. He was not just cheering from a distance; he watched her close it out.

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The numbers back up just how complete her week was. Korda’s opening two rounds of 65 essentially built a wall nobody could climb. The nearest challengers finished five back, with Yan Liu and Ina Yoon a further stroke behind at -12. This lines up with a player who won six consecutive LPGA events in 2024. LeBron’s interest in her game is not entirely new either. He posted “Helluva putt Nelly!” during The ANNIKA event in 2025, and Korda herself called it “cool” to see someone of his profile following her game.

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The connection goes beyond social media. Both are Nike athletes, and LeBron previously praised Korda’s signature Nike golf shoes, even saying he would grab a pair himself. He also publicly congratulated her on her engagement. It is less of a friendship and more of a shared athlete-brand orbit where LeBron keeps showing up in Korda’s corner.

LeBron’s own relationship with golf adds another layer. He has played rounds with Jon Rahm, posted swing videos that went viral, and has been actively building his game during NBA offseasons. His appreciation for what Korda does on the course carries real weight.

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Fans had a very different reaction to LeBron’s golf post

For a player in his position, hours before a potential sweep game, watching golf live on his laptop—that combination was too difficult to ignore.

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“Bron watching golf rn yeah Rockets getting swept,” one fan wrote. The Lakers had just won Game 3 in overtime, 112-108 on April 24, with LeBron dropping 29 points, including a clutch tying three-pointer with 13.6 seconds left in regulation.

“Kid watching golf, he not even phased by Dickerson,” another fan noted. With the Lakers rallying from a late deficit in Game 3 and LeBron delivering in the closing seconds, the results backed his relaxed energy heading into Game 4.

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“GOAT not even worried about tonight,” read another reaction. LeBron had carried Los Angeles through three straight wins, with Rui Hachimura adding 22 and Marcus Smart chipping in 21 alongside him in Game 3.

“Up 3-0 and Bron posting about golf, my GOAT really don’t gaf about Houston,” a user wrote. A 3-0 series lead in the NBA playoffs has historically ended in a sweep the overwhelming majority of the time, making LeBron’s calm feel less like disrespect and more like math.

“Wow he’s tweeting golf, he really don’t care,” was another reaction. With Game 4 set in Houston on April 26 and the Lakers one win from closing it out, LeBron’s afternoon on golf Twitter told its own story.

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When you are LeBron James, up 3-0, watching golf on your laptop, and the player you backed wins a major by five shots, the post ages pretty well.