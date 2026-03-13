Lee Hodges WITB 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Equipment at PLAYERS Championship Explored

TPC Sawgrass is not a course where you can get away with careless equipment choices. It demands accuracy off the tee, sharp wedge play around tough greens, and a putter that can handle real pressure. Lee Hodges met every one of those challenges in Round 1 of the 2026 Players Championship, shooting 67 with only 24 putts to grab a share of the lead at five-under. His equipment setup reflects that performance.

Lee Hodges’ driver, fairway woods, and irons setup at The Players Championship 2026

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Hodges built his long game around the Titleist GT2 driver at eight degrees of loft, paired with the Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft, with the Speeder 757 Evolution 6X noted as an alternate in prior WITBs. The GT2’s high-MOI head design provides stability on off-center strikes, while the eight-degree loft produces a low, penetrating ball flight that keeps drives in play on tight Sawgrass fairways. Notably, the club retails between $599 and $649. That low-spin profile has helped Hodges average 301.2 yards off the tee in 2026, ranking 100th on Tour in driving distance. On a course where placement beats power, that number is functional rather than limiting.

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For his fairway woods, Hodges uses two Titleist TSR2s: a three-wood at 15 degrees and a five-wood at 18 degrees, both with Graphite Design Tour AD DI shafts in stiff flex. The TSR2’s face design gives him reliable ball speed, and the adjustable hosel lets him set up for whatever Sawgrass throws at him. Notably, each club costs $349.

Imago DUBLIN, OH – JUNE 03: Lee Hodges smiles are he walks up the fairway of hole 1 during the Third Round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on June 3, 2023. Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire GOLF: JUN 03 PGA, Golf Herren – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230603050

Additionally, Hodges splits his irons between two Titleist models. He uses a T100 four-iron with a True Temper Dynamic Gold shaft for control and forgiveness. From five-iron to pitching wedge, he plays the Titleist 621.JT prototype blades, which are only available to tour players. The closest retail set, the T100s, costs between $1,399 and $1,699. This setup demands precise ball-striking, and Hodges’ 72.22 percent greens in regulation—30th on Tour—shows he is up to the task.

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Lee Hodges’ wedges, putter, and ball at The Players Championship 2026

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Hodges trusts three Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges, each with a True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 shaft and priced at $189. The 50-degree F-grind is his go-to for full swings from 100 yards and out. The 54-degree S-grind is built for firm lies and open-face shots, while the 58-degree K-grind is his choice for bunkers and flops. The design across these wedges gives him the spin and control he needs for every situation around the green.

Hodges putts with a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5, a winged mallet made for stability and alignment. The SuperStroke grip helps him keep a steady hand, and the putter sells for $449. He needed just 24 putts in Round 1 at Sawgrass, right in line with his season average of plus-0.448 strokes gained putting, 36th on Tour.

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He plays the Titleist Pro V1x, a four-piece ball built for distance and the high spin rates his iron setup requires. It retails for $54.99 per dozen.

Hodges started his 2026 season with a T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, closing with rounds of 67 and 65 for 11-under and $287,105. He had mixed results at the American Express and Farmers Insurance Open, then finished T40 at the Cognizant Classic. Coming into The Players, he was 84th in FedExCup points with 97. His Titleist-heavy setup is all about control and precision, not just distance. After 18 holes at Sawgrass, that approach has put him in a share of the lead.