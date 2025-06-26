Lee Hodges WITB June 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at Rocket Classic Explored

Growing up in Ardmore, a small town roughly 25 miles northwest of Huntsville, Lee Hodges, as a boy, believed the 2012 Canebrake Club Championship won at the age of 14 would be his career highlight. Who would have thought that he would go on to make a name for himself at the Golf’s highest organisation, the PGA Tour. Hodges became the co-owner of the Canebrake Club in August 2024, staying true to his roots. After turning pro in 2018, Hodges earned his first PGA Tour Title in 2023 at the 3M Open.

He displayed some good golf at the RBC Canadian Open 2025. He finished T9, also earning one of his best paydays, receiving $257,250.00 and 72.5 FedEx points. The little boy from Ardmore now stands 88th in the OWGR. Like a pen for a writer, a club is for the golfer. So, what does Lee Hodges carry around in his bag?

To tee off, he carries the Titliest GT2 Driver, which comes at a cost of $649. The club is designed for those players whose swings don’t always find the center of the face. The GT2’s design will provide stability with high MOI, giving high speed and consistent distance. The 8-degree loft provides a low launch angle with low spin to hit penetrating distance. The second driver in his bag is the famous GT3 Driver 15 degree loft, also coming at $649. This is a choice contradicting the GT2 Driver; the GT3 is a club designed for players with consistent impact location. The face comes with an adjustable CG track providing maximum distance to the desired direction.

For his shots from the fairway, Hodges holds the Titleist TS1 4-Wood 20-degree loft, coming at a price of $249. The TS1 has an ultra-lightweight configuration perfect for players with moderate swing speeds. The 20-degree loft gives an easy launch with enough control hit the maximum achievable distance. Hodges is one of the few players who has a reliable iron play.

His irons consist of Titleist T200 3 iron, Titleist T100 4-6 irons, and Titleist 620 CB 7-9 irons. The T200 3 iron is a luxury costing $1600, it’s made for the ones who like to play in style. The club is designed to provide good distance with a wind-penetrating flight. The T100 4-6 irons are more expensive than the T200, costing $1800. The dual cavity forged construction at the back of the bar gives a great impact feel and more precision control. The CB 7-9 irons, the cheapest iron in Hodges’ bag, are coming at $1400. Built to offer playability and precision shots.

Now it’s time to look at what Hodges uses for his game on the greens.

Lee Hodges Wedges and Putter

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, the stats showed Lee Hodges has 5.7+ strokes gained on the greens, and at the Charles Schwab Challenge, he stood at the 4th position for strokes gained with +1.479 strokes. The stats don’t lie; this clearly shows the exceptional short game of Hodges. The reason for his best performance is his wedges and putter.

The Wedges in his bag consist of Titleist Vokey design SM 10 46, 52, 56, 60 degrees come at a reasonable cost of $189. The 49-degree wedge is a pitching wedge mainly used to cover a distance of 120-135 yards with more spin and control. The 52-degree is a gap wedge used to cover mainly a distance of 100-115 yard range shots. Best used for pitch shots and bump and run. The 56-degree is ideal for bunker shots from 80-100 yards. Perfect for flop shots, sand saves, and medium-high chips. The 60-degree wedge is a lob wedge used to attain maximum loft and height, especially around the green. Each of these clubs is designed to give precise contact, optimized flight, and increased speed.

Finally, to end his game majestically, Scotty Cameron Special Select GOLO 6.5 (TG6.5) Tourtype SSS Tour Black Prototype is made with 303 stainless steel to provide exceptional feel and control. The mid-mallet design of the head offers stability and more forgiveness on the green. Quality and price are two brothers of the same mother; it comes for $449. Finally, for his ball, Hodges uses the good ‘old and reliable’ Titleist Pro V1, which comes for $59.00.

So, with this kit, will Lee Hodges win the 2025 Rocket Classic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.