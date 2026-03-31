Legal Expert Reveals if Tiger Woods Will Face More Jail Time Given History With DUI Crashes

Tiger Woods is facing renewed legal scrutiny after a recent crash near his Jupiter Island home. He pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge, and his attorney waived his appearance at the arraignment. While many expect complications for Woods, a dean at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens sees the situation differently.

Tarlika Nunez-Navarro believes Woods can navigate his way out of this mess and even outlined the necessary steps. The arraignment is set for two to three weeks from now, although the court has not announced an official date.

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It’s unclear whether bail has been set. As Woods’ lawyers prepare for the upcoming battle and challenge his alleged unlawful detention, Navarro says there are several ways for Woods to emerge unscathed.

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Woods has faced similar incidents before, raising questions about whether authorities will treat him as a repeat offender. In February 2021, he suffered a near-fatal single-car rollover in Los Angeles after speeding well over the limit. His car flipped, leaving him seriously injured, and doctors had to insert rods and pins to repair his legs.

In 2009, Woods crashed his Cadillac Escalade into a fire hydrant and a tree outside his Windermere, Florida, home. Authorities cited him for careless driving and fined him $164. These incidents are part of a string of issues, but Nunez-Navarro believes the charges against Woods may not “hold up.”

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Navarro’s arguments in favor of Woods

The former circuit judge in Osceola and Broward counties states it as she sees it. Her reason for saying so?

“Florida DUI law requires proof of impairment — not just signs of impairment. Without a urine test, there is no chemical evidence of what substance was in his system or at what level. The prosecution will have to rely entirely on the officer’s observations — lethargic appearance, field sobriety test performance — and Woods’ lawyers will counter every single one of those observations with his documented medical history,” adds the former judge.

Woods declined to provide a urine sample when requested, so there’s no evidence. But it is here where it gets even more interesting. Refusing a urine test in Florida triggers an automatic one-year license suspension and a separate criminal charge. But now that won’t be possible.

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Nunez-Navarro said, “By refusing, his lawyers created reasonable doubt on the substance question entirely. The refusal charge carries less weight than a positive drug test in a DUI conviction.”

Additionally, his last DUI incident was in 2017, which is significant. While Florida is strict with repeat offenders, prosecutors still have a case to make.

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Nunez-Navarro added, “Prosecutors may not be able to use the 2017 case to trigger enhanced penalties because the conviction was for a different offense. His lawyers will argue this is legally his first DUI conviction.”

In DUI cases, a five-year window applies from the first conviction. Since this is his first DUI, the courts will treat it as such—particularly because his 2017 charge resulted in a reckless driving conviction, not a DUI.

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One of the key issues here concerns his controversial detainment. This, in general, can totally flip the script, feels Navarro for Tiger Woods.

Nunez-Navarro concluded, “Florida Statute 316.193 requires that a DUI suspect be held for eight hours OR until they register under 0.05 on a breathalyzer — whichever comes first. Woods blew 0.00. He should have been released within hours, not held for the full eight hours. His lawyers may file a motion challenging the lawfulness of the detention itself. If the detention was unlawful, anything that happened during that time — statements, observations — could be suppressed.”

In any case, the results will only be clear once the full picture emerges; until then, fans must wait patiently to see how the matter unfolds.