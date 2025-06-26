‘Legs Are So Mangled’: Tiger Woods Causes Concerns With ‘Skinny’ Appearance at Son Charlie’s Event

Tiger Woods may have 15 majors, countless Sundays in red, and a swing that changed the game. But over the years, he has stepped into a very different role, a proud golf dad. We all know Charlie Woods is now a regular presence on the junior golf circuit, and Tiger Woods does exactly what dads do best — watching, encouraging, and supporting his son from the sidelines. While fans are thrilled and often touched by the father-son moments, Tiger Woods’ recent appearance led fans to notice something troubling.

It’s no secret that Tiger Woods has done everything in his power to be present for Charlie’s blossoming golf career, often walking practice rounds, giving low-key swing advice, or just quietly cheering from behind the ropes. But while Woods continues to fulfill his dad duties, it has been nearly a year since he last played on the PGA Tour. His last appearance was at the 2024 PNC Championship.

Woods has been in constant rehab and has often been spotted by fans limping his way around. Last week, he was spotted with Fred Riley at Augusta for designing the new short course called The Loop at the Patch. And fans were excited to see him walking just fine and went into a frenzy anticipating his return on the golf course.

But things turned around quickly this week, when fans spotted Woods at the 41st Nicklaus Junior Championship watching Charlie Woods grinding it out on the final day. Woods, dressed in apparel from his brand, Sunday Red, trailed his son, who finished 6th in the 122-man field. Fans’ hopes turned to dismay as they caught a glimpse of Woods’ injured leg, which looked anything but recovered.

Woods was expected to tee it up in several events this year, including signature events and the majors. While he couldn’t compete at the Genesis Invitational because he was still coping with his mother’s passing, he also decided to skip the Masters in April. The 49-year-old underwent surgery for the ruptured Achilles Tendon on his right leg, and he is far from recovered.

Now, we all know this is not Woods’ first injury. He has undergone several back and knee surgeries in the past and nearly lost his right leg in a car crash in 2021. So, as the image of him walking at the Tequesta Country Club began circulating on social media, fans expressed their concerns.

Fans worried about Tiger Woods’ comeback

“Bro, both of his legs look like twigs compared to the rest of his body. Don’t think he’ll be able to fully come back anymore to playing PGA Tour events and contending,” a fan wrote. Woods, once the poster child for power and athleticism, was rocking his usual focused expression, but it was his right leg that stole all the attention.

Another fan added, “Tiger’s legs are so mangled & skinny,” hinting at Woods’ right leg, which was covered with a black sleeve. Even though Woods appeared to be walking just fine, the internet jury wasn’t convinced. One fan even concluded, just by the appearance, that expecting a comeback is now off the charts. “No, look at his right leg. He’s done,” the fan wrote, declaring the final word on a very unofficial diagnosis.

Tiger Woods has always been transparent about the challenges with his injuries, and his recent public appearances have typically shown a more mobile and composed version of the legend. But many fans believe we will not witness his peak form again. This latest image has got fans wondering if the comeback dreams are finally out of bounds. “He’s washed. He will never comeback to anything resembling what he used to be,” another fan expressed his disappointment.

However, one netizen was slightly more optimistic than the others: “Achilles rupture is no joke. If he’s able to play the Hero or the PNC this year, it would be a huge bonus. Next year, more likely,” they wrote. Well, hopefully!

Nobody knows if we’ll see Woods tee it up again this year or not, but the man’s still showing up, and he seems to be walking fine, which is a small victory in itself. As every Woods fan knows, if anyone’s capable of pulling off miracles, it’s this guy.