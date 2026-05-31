‘Less Disgusting’: Max Homa Makes Self-Deprecating Confession Amid Golf Struggles at $9.9M PGA Tour Event

The scores aren’t exactly going in his favor, but Max Homa can still count on his sense of humor. The 6x PGA Tour winner took another playful jab at himself through a couple of Instagram Stories.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The American pro is playing at the $9.9 million Charles Schwab Challenge 2026. Uploading Instagram Stories of the same, he wrote, “I wore big pants today…” in one story and followed it with, “and they were so comfy. It made shooting over par less disgusting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Max Homa wore a blue T-shirt and loose beige pants during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas, where players faced afternoon temperatures exceeding 80°F.

He shot a 1-over in both Round 2 and Round 3 to continue a difficult week despite starting with a bogey-free round. After his final round, he finished with 5-under 275. Over-par rounds have become an increasingly common theme for the six-time PGA Tour winner in recent months.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 13 starts he has had this season, he managed to make the cut in only 9 of them. Among these 9, his best finish came at the 2026 Masters, where he finished T9. The story has been the same in 2025, with him making the cut in only 15 of 24 starts. This has also been reflected in his OWGR standings.

From 122 at the start of the 2020 season, he rose to the World No. 5 in 2023. It’s been downhill again from there, as he now stands at 123rd. But he has developed a tendency to rely on self-mockery to cope with the frustration of what goes down on a golf course.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I didn’t have humor to lift me out of a mood my scores would be a whole lot worse,” he said in an interview with RSNG.com.

After his bad rounds, he likes to tweet something funny. It is a way for him to show everyone that he can laugh at himself, but more importantly, that he is ok. This has been his way all along. Here’s an example from way back in 2017:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Had a few caddies hit me up recently hoping to team up. They heard they usually get weekends off which is apparently a great selling point.”

He even went on to say that he has a golf following bigger than what he deserves. However, this does not mean he just laughs it away. He is very well aware of the long slump he is facing and has spoken about it on multiple occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Golf does not like me at the moment,” he said after missing the cut at the WM Phoenix Open 2025.

According to him, all of this dates back to the hiatus he had after the 2023 Ryder Cup.

“I swung it really well at the Ryder Cup that year and then took a bit of time off, and I don’t know, it just never really came back,” Max Homa said at the Genesis Invitational 2025.

To get his form back, the American pro has made several changes to his team and equipment. He split with longtime caddie Joe Greiner in 2025 and later changed coaches and equipment. Now, before the Charles Schwab Challenge, he has made another caddie change. This time, he moved on from Lance Bennett and brought in friend Peter Pappageorge for the job.

While he is making all these changes, he still relies heavily on his wit to maintain balance in his golf career.

Max Homa relies on outworking others for his career’s future

Early in March 2026, Max Homa gave an interview to Golf Channel, in which he addressed his chronic condition and his game. He has seborrheic dermatitis, an inflammatory skin disease, on his face. It did affect him when people pointed out that and said he had something on his face.

Someone who knows this might wonder if it has ever affected his game. But the 35-year-old clarified that once he is on the golf course, all he does is focus on the game. And that’s exactly what his plan is for the future.

“I think I just outwork a lot of people, and I think the more I can keep my brain in a good spot or get it in a good spot, I think that I can do that for a long time,” Max Homa said about the longevity of his career.

Giving examples of Adam Scott, Justin Rose, and Billy Horschel, he said he aims for a long career.

The Arizona resident spoke about keeping his brain in a good spot, and self-humor is his way. As he continues searching for answers on the course, his ability to laugh at the setbacks could be helping him endure the toughest stretches of his career.