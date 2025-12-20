LET Lalla Aicha Q-School 2025: Prize Money, Winner’s Payout & More

Essentials Inside The Story In this article, the focus is on the ongoing LET Lalla Aicha Q-School 2025. We look at the prize money and the winner's share. Additionally, we also look at some of the big names featuring at the event.

The Lalla Aicha Q-School is an event that both professionals and trained amateurs look forward to. Why? It is the qualifying tournament for the Ladies European Tour (LET), held annually in Marrakech, Morocco. Round 1-4 began on December 16 at the Al Maaden Golf Marrakech & Royal Golf Marrakech and would continue till December 20, 2025. After the conclusion of this event, the top-20 and ties would secure a Category 12 status for 2026.

While the 2025 event for the 2026 season is currently underway, many are curious whether the champions will be rewarded with any prize money alongside the ticket to the 2026 Ladies European Tour (LET) season. The competition started with 155 players eying the tour card. However, only 90 players successfully reached the final stage. And guess what, for the 90 players competing this year in the finals, it is not just about the LET membership.

A prize fund of €10,000 has been fixed for the Final Qualifier of the Lalla Aicha Q-School. The amount will be distributed to the top five competitors. The golfer who manages to finish in the 5th position would get €500, the 4th place finisher would secure €750. An amount of €1,250 would be awarded to the third-place finisher. The golfer who secured 2nd place will bag €2,500. And the champion will be awarded €5,000.

At the end of 2024, Ecuador’s Daniela Darquea was awarded the card for the 2025 Ladies European Tour (LET) season. And with that win, Darquea created history by becoming the first one to secure a LET membership from her country. The pre-qualifying stages of the event have been conducted across four different courses.

The Final Qualifying is played as a stroke play tournament, where every shot counts and all scores are added. The competition is played over 90 holes in total. After 72 holes, there is a cut, and only the top-65 players on the leaderboard, plus ties, advance. Thus, the competition to win the LET membership alongside the prize money is cut-throat.

Where is the Final Qualifying taking place, and who is playing?

The Final Qualifying will be taking place at two venues- the Royal Golf Marrakech and the Al Maaden Golf Marrakech. Now, talking about these courses, both of them hold rich historical significance. The Royal Golf Marrakech is the second-oldest golfing turf in Morocco. Back in 1927, the course was inaugurated with just four holes. Designed by Gustave Golias and Amaud Massy, the course has undergone some significant modifications, and now, it is a 18-hole-par-72 course.

Now, coming to the Al Maaden, it is an 18-hole course which spans over a whopping 72 hectares. The X-factor of the courses comes from the renowned architect Kyle Phillips, who brought in a combination of Moroccan and Scottish architecture to the course. Now, coming to the field, about 155 players from 40 nations will be playing in the Final Qualifying.

Some of the renowned names that will compete in the tournament are Ingrid Lindblad and Julia Lopez Ramirez. And as per the amateurs that will be taking part, the likes of Lauren Grinberg and Michelle Melandri are the notable inclusions. Thus, with things looking all set, fans cannot wait to see who all makes the cut as the Final Qualifying concludes.