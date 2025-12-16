LET Q-School Forced to Change Format Last Minute Over Alarming Conditions

Q-school golf events and rainfall look like an inseparable combination. And the most recent addition to the agony is the Lalla Aicha Q-School. As per reports, the opening round of the Final Qualifying for Lalla Aicha Q-school (LET Q-School) had to be suspended for the entire day. This was because the conditions were unplayable at Al Maaden Golf Marrakech and Royal Golf Marrakech following heavy bouts of rain.

Initially, the event was scheduled until 12 pm this Tuesday. However, with the rain stopping for a wee bit, the first round finally got underway. Unfortunately, the golfers were in for some more frustrations. Just as play resumed midday, the dreaded horn blew loudly to signal yet another agonizing halt in play at around 12:49 pm.

Sadly for the fans and the athletes, this would be all the action the day received. And this time, the rain came down even heavier and was accompanied by thunder and lightning. As of now, the official update suggests that play will be resuming at 9:30 am on Wednesday. But that is, of course, if the rain Gods permit. Moreover, as a result of the delay, the final qualifying holes will now be reduced to 72.

With the management eager to finish off the event, the efforts are expected to be maximized. This might also mean that the competition might drag until Sunday, December 21. Now then, as the field has been reduced to 72 holes, there will be no cuts this time around. As per the reports, the top-20 and ties will be eligible for earning the Category 12 status for the 2026 LET season. Meanwhile, this was not the first time that the Q-school play was stopped by bad weather.

LPGA Q-school event hindered by alarming weather conditions

With the start of the Indian Wells Golf and Country Club back in September 2025, the final lap of the LPGA Tour Q-schools began. As all the preliminary rounds came to a close, the fans were eagerly waiting for the final round to unfold. Unfortunately, beginning on December 4, the very first round of the event had to be pegged back.

With dark clouds forming as early as 7 am, rain started to pour heavily. Initially, the tournament was delayed by a couple of hours. But when the rains did not stop at all, there were no other options left for the organizers than to call off the event. Detailing the unprecedented event, the X handle of the LPGA Media wrote, “Due to heavy rain and course conditions, Round 1 of LPGA Q-Series Final Qualifying is further delayed until 10:00 am local time. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Thus, it is evident that the rain curse is significantly plaguing the Q-school events. Now, it remains to be seen whether things get back to normal in the upcoming days.