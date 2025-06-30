Lexi Thompson Announces Hiatus After Another LPGA Victory Slipped Through Her Fingers

The Dow Championship will be a difficult one for Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang to swallow. They had fought hard on the last day of play to level the scores with the eventual winners, the South Korean pair of Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee, but unfortunately could not cash in on that momentum during the playoffs at the 18th hole.

For Lexi Thompson, this will be a chance for reflection, as she revealed that she will sit out the European leg of the Tour, choosing to focus on the tournament once it comes back to the USA. This decision from the American golfer does not come as a surprise, as she had previously made it clear that she would not be pursuing a full-time schedule this season.

“I did say [I’m retiring] just from a full-time schedule. Just going to take that time for myself, spend it with my family and friends, and really just decompress and make sure that if or when I do decide to play, that I’m ready and I’m in a good mind space,” Thompson had clarified in December of last year regarding her exact status for the 2025 season.

The LPGA pro has featured in eight tournaments this season, making the cut at six of them. She was hitting a good stretch of form over the last three tournaments, finishing in the top 15 at all of them, including a T12 finish at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship that took place last week at the PGA Frisco in Texas. However, she will not be using that momentum for the European stretch of the Tour.

The 30-year-old explained to the press after coming up short at the Dow Championship along with Megan Khang, “I’m not playing for about five weeks. I will be taking personal time off at home and kind of playing once we get back to the states, kind of taking it tournament by tournament.”

Thompson will miss two majors during that stretch, including the Amundi Evian Championship and the AIG Women’s Open. She will also skip the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open that takes place between the two majors. Her next tournament will likely be the Portland Classic in Oregon, which is taking place from August 14 to 17.

However, Thompson does feel that there is one player to definitely watch out for during the European leg of the Tour. Her partner at the Dow Championship – Megan Khang.

Lexi Thompson vouches for Megan Khang

“I’m taking time off; she will be playing. She’s playing great golf. A lot of positives to take into that stretch for sure,” Thompson stated. Even Megan Khang feels heavily positive heading to France for the Amundi Evian Championship. The Massachusetts native has carded two top 10 finishes in the last three events, after having only registered one top 10 finish across eight starts before that.

“Knowing that the work that I’ve been doing on the greens has kind of been paying off, other than the last putt. Just kind of really happy where my game is trending. It’s been kind of, I feel like, a slow start for me this year, but coming in second with Lexi and taking that to Europe is definitely going to be a great momentum change and hopefully keep riding that,” Khang stated after her second-placed finish at the Dow Championship. The American golfer only has one LPGA Tour victory to her name, the 2023 CPKC Women’s Open. She will be keen to add on to that during the three events in Europe.

