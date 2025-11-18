Lexi Thompson Announces Wedding Details Days After Missing the Cut at The Annika

At The ANNIKA, the ever-charming Lexi Thompson might not have had the result (she missed the cut) she was hoping for. But she still can command every spotlight she steps into. The 7-time Solheim Cupper arrived at the Rolex LPGA Awards in a shimmering above-the-knee black dress. With a beaming smile and an updo hairstyle, walking the green carpet. As she posed for the camera, in a startling revelation, she shared her wedding month.

Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols tweeted that Lexi Thompson will be officially getting married in March 2026. Posting a picture of the golfer, the columnist confirmed the news. With over 3,000 views on the post, fans couldn’t shake their excitement. For a player who has confined herself to her personal life, a detail like this is bound to turn heads. Overjoyed, a fan wrote, “Congratulations!”

Originally, the couple had locked in April as their wedding month. But now, for some reason, it must have been shifted. At that time, Thompson had admitted that planning such a large ceremony was very demanding. “I’m quickly learning that I need a wedding planner…just finding a venue is hard enough.” That could be the reason for the change.

Thompson announced her engagement to Max Provost, who works as a Clinical Sales Representative in Florida, on New Year’s. He proposed to Lexi during their trip to British Columbia. The American revealed the news on her socials, dropping a series of pictures where Max is on his knees, the snowy Canadian mountains in the back. “The best part of my trip to Whistler. I said YES to my forever and always,” Thompson captioned.

Remembering the post, another fan dropped a lovely suggestion. “Beautiful Lexi! Congrats! Hope you will honeymoon in Canada, where he proposed! 🥳😁” Well, the wedding venue remains to be seen.

For quite a long time, Max was her mystery man. That’s the name the media gave him when the two were spotted at the Solheim Cup gala last year. But soon enough, he became a familiar face in Thompson’s life. He caddied for her during the 2024 Hero World Challenge pro-am. At the CME Group Tour Championship, Max Provost was spotted holding Leo, Thompson’s beloved dog, as she played her way. He is not a professional golfer, but he has very comfortably made himself a part of Thompson’s golf circle.

For fans, this glimpse of Thompson took the cake away. After taking semi-retirement, not much is seen of the golfer. But her presence at the Rolex LPGA Award was significant. As a Rolex Brand Ambassador since 2010, she had to be there. But of course, she wasn’t the only one, adorning the green carpet.

A night to remember at the Rolex LPGA Awards

The photos are going viral from the Rolex LPGA Awards at the moment we speak! On one side, the new LPGA commissioner, Craig Kessler, could be seen huddled between Annika Sorenstam and Lydia Ko. A metaphorical symbolism of the Tour’s past, present, and future. After a successful week at Pelican, the commissioner was spotted checking swing videos on Ko’s phone. That’s a fitting scene for the women’s golf new boss!

Apart from that, the night’s biggest highlight was Miyu Yamashita. The youngster officially took home the 2025 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year Award. She had a 68th-place finish at The ANNIKA, with a 271-point lead over Rio Takeda. This award makes Yamashita the third Japanese player to earn the honor, and the second in a row. Last year, it was Mao Saigo who took the honor home.

For Yamashita, it would be a night to remember indeed, as she got the award in front of golf’s biggest names. Minjee Lee was seated right there, in a black off-shoulder satiny dress. After a spectacular season, she herself had the Rolex ANNIKA Major Award to flaunt. Then there was Brooke Henderson, dressed in a sharp white dress paired with a white blazer.

Others, too, took several honors home. Stacy Lewis was honored with the Founders Award, whereas Lindy Duncan received the 2025 Heather Farr Perseverance Award. Most of these awards were presented by Ko, who looked spectacular herself, with her warmth and grace.