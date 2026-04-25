Lexi Thompson Breaks a Frustrating 4-Year LPGA Streak With Husband by Her Side: ‘Means So Much’

Four years is a long time to wait for a clean scorecard at a major. Lexi Thompson finally broke that streak on Saturday, April 25, shooting a bogey-free 66 in the third round of the 2026 Chevron Championship at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. It was her first flawless major round since the final round of this same tournament in 2022. Now at −6 and inside the top ten, she has one round left at the only major she has ever won. The people cheering her on were all familiar faces.

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“It means the world to me that my inner circle, that’s how I got to where I’m at today. I’m very blessed and very grateful for them, and also all the fans out here.”

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Her husband Max Provost was in the gallery, along with Leo, her dog, and her parents and family friends. This was the full inner circle she mentioned right away when asked what their support meant at this point in her career. Thompson married Provost on March 7 at a private estate in Florida, just seven weeks before this round. The Chevron is only her second LPGA start of 2026, and she missed the cut at the Ford Championship in her season opener. But on Saturday, none of that seemed to matter.

Thompson’s return to competitive golf is not just about her scores. When she left the full-time LPGA schedule after 2024, she was clear about the personal cost. At her retirement press conference at the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open, she did not hide the reality.

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“Being out here, it can be a lot. It can be lonely.”

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She did not stop there.

“I’ve struggled with it. I don’t think there’s somebody out here who hasn’t. It’s just a matter of how well you hide it, which is very sad.”

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Thompson’s return is not about chasing results. After leaving the full-time LPGA schedule in 2024, she spoke openly about the toll. At her retirement press conference, she pointed to the challenges and isolation of the sport. In her letter, she described how hard it was to keep up appearances while dealing with her own struggles.

Now, Thompson competes on a selective schedule. US Solheim Cup captain Angela Stanford has stated that Thompson’s record across seven Solheim Cup appearances justifies her continued consideration for the team. Her history demonstrates consistent performance under pressure, a challenge she has addressed over the past two years.

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This background with pressure is what makes the current tournament important for Thompson, beyond the events of 2014.

Lexi Thompson’s complicated history with the Chevron Championship

Thompson has a complicated history with this tournament. In 2014, she won the Dinah Shore Trophy and secured her only major title at aRemove featured imagege 19. In 2017, the tournament became the source of a controversy that has followed her since.

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She was leading by three shots at the ANA Inspiration, as the tournament was then called, heading into the final holes. An official stopped her between the 12th green and 13th tee after a TV viewer emailed the LPGA about a ball-placement mistake from her third round. Thompson was given a four-stroke penalty during the round, erasing her lead before she reached the next tee. She made three birdies to force a playoff with So Yeon Ryu but lost on the first hole, all because of a one-inch mistake she did not realize she had made.

In 2021 at the U.S. Women’s Open, Thompson led by five shots after 54 holes but shot 41 on the back nine in the final round and lost her lead. Her record in major championships shows that closing out these events has been a consistent challenge, and one strong round does not change that history.

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Her score of 66 on Saturday does not change her past results. It adds another chapter to a career that has been defined by both success and setbacks. This time, those who have supported her were present to watch her performance.