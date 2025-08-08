Lexi Thompson Breaks Silence on LPGA Return After Missing from Action for 6 Weeks

After weeks away from the spotlight, a familiar name on the LPGA Tour has finally broken the silence. Fans had been refreshing leaderboards and social feeds, wondering what’s next for one of the game’s brightest stars. Now, Lexi Thompson is ready to talk—but what will her next move be?

Lexi’s been playing well on the LPGA Tour this year, posting 2nd at the Dow Championship, T12 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, T4 at the Meijer LPGA Classic, T14 at The Chevron Championship, and T13 at the Founders Cup. Still, she took a five-week break for personal time and ended up missing the last two majors of the year. She didn’t play the AIG Women’s Open this time, the first time in seven years, and that definitely got people talking. But it wasn’t due to injury, poor form, or retirement. It’s already known that Lexi’s on a part-time schedule now, planning around ten events a year as she focuses on finding more balance off the course.

After taking some time away, Lexi has now shared a long-awaited update about her golf career and what fans can expect moving forward. “Had to take some time off, but back to practicing now,” Lexi said in a recent Instagram video, where she was seen working on her swing. While she won’t be part of the upcoming Portland Classic, all signs point to a possible return soon, likely at the CPKC Women’s Open, scheduled for August 21–24. She’s played that event consistently in recent years, including 2022 and 2024, making it a likely spot for her comeback. With just two tournaments left on her planned schedule for the season, expectations may be modest but for Lexi, every tee-off still matters.

This came just a week after she posted another update, one that felt like her way of letting fans know she’s still in it. “Yes, I’m still golfing 😜 but due to some personal reasons, I decided to take some time off. But I am still practicing for when I play next ☺️,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a short video of her practicing.

She didn’t go into detail, but it was enough to show the break wasn’t because of poor form or injury. Anyone who’s followed Lexi over the years knows she’s always been open about how tough life on tour can get. In 2018, she stepped away because of burnout. At last year’s U.S. Women’s Open, she spoke honestly about how emotionally drained she felt. This time, even without saying much, her message was clear: she’s not done with golf. She’s just stepping back for now and staying ready for whenever she chooses to return.

Lexi was close to grabbing her 12th LPGA title just a few weeks ago at the Dow Championship, narrowly missing out in a playoff alongside Megan Khang. One major reason Lexi Thompson stepped away from full-time professional golf was to focus on her mental health, a topic she’s now openly embracing off the course.

Lexi Thompson’s Balanced Approach to Golf and Mental Wellness

Skipping a major like the AIG Women’s Open, not due to injury or performance but to speak on mental well-being, shows just how seriously she values it. Instead of competing, she appeared at the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship, where she took the stage to share her personal struggles and thoughts on mental pressure in golf. For a top player to pass up an LPGA event in favor of this kind of conversation sends a powerful message about shifting priorities among athletes today.

Speaking at the Wyndham Championship’s “Women in Sports” panel, Thompson was candid about her experience. “I’ve been through a lot, and I want to use my platform to help others,” she said. “I know how lonely it can feel, especially when people only see the trophies.” She emphasized how even successful players face quiet battles, explaining that fame and expectations often amplify the pressure. “Sometimes you feel like you have to be strong 24/7, and that’s just not realistic,” she added. Her honesty not only resonated with the audience but also echoed a growing wave of athletes choosing transparency over toughness.

Lexi’s story shows that being a champion isn’t just about what happens on the course, it’s also about taking care of yourself off it. As she balances her game with her mental health, fans are eager to see her back in action, ready to compete when the time is right.