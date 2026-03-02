Lexi Thompson Can’t Hide Her Emotions in Personal Update About Her Life’s Biggest Day Amid LPGA Semi-Retirement

Syndication: Naples Daily News Lexi Thompson poses on the green carpet during the 2024 Rolex LPGA Awards at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburon, in Naples on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. Naples , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJonahxHinebaugh/NaplesxDailyxNews/USAxTodayxNetwork-Floridax USATSI_24810492

Only five days remain until Max Provost and Lexi Thompson’s big wedding day. Their official Zola website confirms the ceremony will take place on March 7, 2026. And with every passing day and hour, it is nearly impossible for the 11-time LPGA winner to control her excitement.

“So Soon! Can’t wait 😍,” Lexi Thompson wrote on March 2 while resharing a post from the Naples Makeup Artistry page on her Instagram story.

The post featured a video that showed the bride-to-be, Thompson, in a state of pure joy. She was posing and laughing in a long-sleeved black dress adorned with sparkling patterns.

Doubling down on Lexi Thompson’s excitement, the Naples Makeup Artistry page captioned the post: “Just waiting on 2026… M🤍L @lexi cannot wait!!!!!” with WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! song by RAYE in the background.

This post, however, isn’t the first time she has shared her excitement for her big wedding day. At the start of the season, a video shared by the LPGA’s official site featured several stars discussing their long-term goals for the season ahead. While most focused on their health and title win, Thompson was clear about her primary motivation. She said that her No. 1 priority was to settle down, get married, and have a family.

The 31-year-old got engaged to Max Provost on New Year’s Day in 2025 when Max proposed during a cold and festive trip to Whistler in British Columbia.

“I said YES to my forever and always,” Lexi shared the news.

Max Provost, who graduated from Florida State University, is a marketing professional at a medical technology company called Intuitive in Florida. The couple first appeared together on the red carpet at the 2024 Solheim Cup. He even carried her bag as a caddie during the 2024 Hero World Challenge pro-am.

Due to her focus on a balanced life, Thompson announced her transition to a reduced schedule in May 2024 at the U.S. Women’s Open. She explained that the decision was necessary to ‘recharge her mental batteries,’ mentioning the loneliness and pressure of a career that began when she was just 12 years old. And during her first year of semi-retirement in 2025, Thompson played a limited 13-event schedule.

This decision sparked a mixed reaction in the golf community, where LPGA pro Mel Reid questioned her decision while PGA Tour pro Max Homa showed his support. Thompson herself needed to clarify her decision several times on Instagram.

“I’m not sure how many times I’ll have to repeat this… I never used the word retire; I said not a full-time schedule because I’m not sure how much I will play. Just taking it one at a time. That’s why I’m still playing the tournaments,” Thompson said.

And the road to this wedding has also been a very hard fight for her. She learned she has a disease called Hashimoto’s, an autoimmune thyroid condition that runs in her family, in the middle of last year. It forced her to make the tough decision to undergo embryo freezing. Even during these hard times, she always returned to the course for important charity events such as the 19th annual Morgan & Friends Fight Breast Cancer tournament to support events that are larger than life.

Now the countdown is almost over, and the excitement is reaching a fever pitch as the golfing world is set to celebrate the wedding on March 7.

And apart from her busy wedding preparations, Thompson has taken on a leadership role in a revolutionary new project.

A new frontier: leading the WTGL and Solheim Cup responsibilities

On January 19, 2026, TMRW Sports announced the formation of the Women’s Team Golf League (WTGL), a tech-infused indoor league with Lexi Thompson as the face of the venture for the 2026-27 season. The American is part of the first wave of committed players, representing the league alongside Jeeno Thitikul, Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, and Brooke Henderson. Regarding her role, Thompson expressed high hopes during a TGL telecast.

“I think it will have a huge impact. The women’s game is moving in the right direction, but to see the women involved at such an early stage… it’s going to do nothing but great things,” Thompson said.

Apart from WTGL, Thompson was offered a role on the upcoming Solheim Cup by legendary captain Juli Inkster. Recalling her past, Inkster said that Lexi Thompson is the ultimate team player for any team at any point in time.

“I had Lexi on all three of my teams, and Lexi is the ultimate team player. She’ll play with anybody…She’ll sit out. Well, I never sat her out. I would love for Lexi to make the team. As a captain, you gotta get your best 12 players, and you know experience is still gotta golf the ball. So I would love to, and it would be awesome to have Lexi on that team,” Inkster told host Matthew Galloway on The Mixed Bag Podcast.

Though Lexi Thompson has not yet announced her final decision, for now, she prepares to walk down the aisle.

Are you ready to witness her next great victory-both in life and in the upcoming WTGL season? Stay tuned as we follow every step of this extraordinary journey!