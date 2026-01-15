Lexi Thompson Comes Out of Semi-Retirement as LPGA Legend Enlists Her Help for $1.3M Cause

Essentials Inside The Story A look at Thompson's Instagram post reflecting on "special few days".

Lexi Thompson quietly stepped back onto the golf scene amid her semi-retirement. Notably, it wasn’t for a leaderboard chase, but a $1.3 million charity cause. Her latest Instagram post has signaled her presence at an event that carries weight far beyond fairways and scorecards. The timing, the setting, and the company she kept pointed to something deeply personal and purpose-driven.

“Another year at @standrewsboca for Morgan And Friends 26’ ! Always a special few days to be a part of with an incredible cause the @morganpresselfoundation 😊,” Thompson wrote in the caption for her carousel post on Instagram.

The 11x LPGA winner announced in May 2024 that she would step away from the full-time LPGA Tour. She decided to continue playing only at select events to prioritize mental health, enjoyment, and life beyond the constant tournament pressure.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life. Time with family, friends, and my trusted companion Leo. I will always look for ways to contribute to the sport and inspire the next generation of golfers,” Thompson said at the time.

She had said that she would continue to contribute to the sport and inspire others, and she did come back on the golf course to do that. Lexi Thompson participated in the 19th annual Morgan & Friends Fight Breast Cancer tournament hosted by 2x LPGA winner Morgan Pressel at St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida. The event raised a record $1.3 million for the Morgan Pressel Foundation.

This year marked the 19th edition of the event, which has pushed the foundation’s total fundraising close to $20 million since its start. The funds support South Florida programs such as breast cancer screening, access to treatment, clinical partnerships, and more. Previously, Thompson also participated in the Morgan & Friends Fight Breast Cancer tournament in 2025 and 2018.

The 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic winner has said that this event is quite personal to her. This is because her mother is also a cancer survivor. Additionally, Thompson also supports other charities, such as Susan G. Komen and SEAL Legacy Foundation.

Many other LPGA stars, including Brooke Henderson, Paula Creamer, Alexa Pano, Jessica Korda, and Austen Kim, were present at the event. Past editions have also featured stars like Brittany Lincicome, Lydia Ko, and Stacy Lewis.

Surely, it is obvious that Lexi Thompson is always ready to give back to the community. In fact, her philanthropic nature also helped her win the Dow Impact Award.

Lexi Thompson won the Dow Impact Award 2025

The LPGA and Dow launched the Dow Impact Award in June 2025 to honor off-course impact. Thompson was celebrated for her philanthropy, youth golf initiatives, and advocacy for inclusivity. She called it “a huge honor,” emphasizing her role as a role model after 15 years with the LPGA.

“I just hope that I’ve been a role model for kids and somebody to look up to because I know that’s so important,” she said.

The 11x LPGA winner won the inaugural Dow Impact Award in 2025 by defeating Rose Zhang, Jennifer Kupcho, Gaby Lopez, and the Jutanugarn sisters. She received 3,400 votes from fans, which accounted for 48% of the total voting done. The award won her a $25,000 cash prize and a matching donation to the Morgan Pressel Foundation, which was her charity of choice.

Thompson’s return reflected her promise to stay connected to the game through purpose instead of competition. Moments like these continue to define her legacy beyond wins, showing how her influence carries real impact off the course.