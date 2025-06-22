Lexi Thompson Defends Her Decreased Commitment to LPGA After Shutting Down Retirement Talks

At just 12 years old, Lexi Thompson made history as one of the youngest golfers to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open. Now, it has been almost six years since she last won a tournament; her most recent victory was the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic. Since then, her momentum has seen some ups and downs. Especially when it comes to the majors.

She’s had some seriously close calls but just hasn’t been able to seal the deal. Back in 2017, a tough four-shot penalty at the ANA Inspiration (now the Chevron Championship) wiped out her lead and cost her the win. In 2021, she had a five-shot lead at the U.S. Women’s Open but couldn’t hold on to it in the final round. And in 2022, a couple of late bogeys at the Women’s PGA Championship knocked her out of the top spot by just one shot. She’s been right there so many times, but that second major title keeps slipping through her fingers. And maybe that’s the reason last year she decided to step back from full-time golf; however, she will still play a lighter schedule as stated..

But fans took it as retirement, and she’s had to clarify multiple times, most recently during this year’s U.S. Women’s Open with a post caption.“I’m not sure how many times I’ll have to repeat this, but I never used the word retire, I said not a full time schedule” the reason she gave of her retirement was she wanted to focus on her family and friends. “Just taking it one at a time. That’s why I’m still playing the tournaments I actually enjoy or want to play in.” She just wanted freedom from a full schedule, and she made it clear yet again during the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship press conference.

“It just has put my mind a lot more at ease, just playing when I want, a more limited schedule, and really looking forward to the events I do play in,” she said, and this seems to be working for her at the Meijer LPGA Classic she was tied 4th and 14th at the the Chevron Championship quite close calls. At this stage of her life, she wants to give time to her family.

“I’m still training and practicing hard for when I do tee it up, but having a life back home with my loved ones is more important,” she shared. Earlier this year, she got engaged and is now taking the next step in her personal life. The only thing that’s changed is her focus; she’ll now prioritize major and prestigious tournaments where her commitment truly lies. Balancing it all is what she desires.

Is this finally the time for her 2nd major?

She is tied 3rd right now at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with 1 under par, in the second round she made 3 birdies with only 1 bogey, in round 3 she slipped a bit with 2 bogeys and 1 double bogey but still is in the lead. “definitely proud of how I just stayed strong… but I knew coming into the day it was going to play very difficult.” she told the press after the 3rd round. Her words show confidence coming this close again to a major. Lexi showed resilience and played the last 16 holes at 1-under-par, which was impressive given the tough conditions. She finished the day with a 3-over 75.

