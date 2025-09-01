Lexi Thompson Delivers 4-Word Message Following TPC Boston Disappointment

Lexi Thompson‘s struggle this year has been constant, with 3 missed cuts across 9 starts. After a missed cut last week at the CPKC Women’s Open, Thompson added another chapter to her disappointing finishes at the FM Championship. Despite flashes of brilliance, especially in the weekend rounds, Thompson finished T24. However, it was not just her performance that caught attention. Thompson’s recent message has sparked conversations across social media. Here’s what she said and what that might mean moving forward.

Taking to her Instagram, Thompson capped off the disappointing week with a simple message: “Lot of positives to take from the week with a bogey free weekend. Time to go home 😊.” Although lighthearted, the message was a clear reflection of her time on the TPC Boston course. As much as it was about packing her bags, it was also about taking a moment for reflection and reset. Thompson had entered TPC Boston on a negative note, with two bogeys and three birdies, 1-under. However, things got worse in the second round. The LPGA Tour pro struggled with the par-4 4th and rolled off a punishing double-bogey. Another bogey followed that in the 6th hole.

Entering the weekend rounds, however, Thompson looked steady and composed, delivering two bogey-free rounds (69 & 69). However, this wasn’t enough for the 30-year-old, finishing 9-under T24, 11 strokes behind the winner Miranda Wang. Despite the flawless weekend rounds, Thompson failed to display real prowess. While her consistency off the tee and improved short game offered glimpses of hope, Thompson struggled with birdies, keeping her from breaking through.

However, for Thompson, the implications of the message were more about reflection rather than a display of frustration. The LPGA Tour is going deeper into the trenches of its final stretch. But two bogey-free rounds indicate Thompson is heading in the right direction. The challenge now is translating that steadiness into scoring firepower as she eyes a potential resurgence in the season-ending. With the LPGA Tour star’s year still hanging in the noose, Thompson will be carrying more than lessons from TPC Boston. The 30-year-old will carry a determination rooted in resilience and humility.

Adding to the message, Thompson remained grateful and grounded in humility, despite her heartbreaking loss. “Thank you to all the sponsors, volunteers and fans this week at the @fmchamp ! Always great to play an amazing golf course like @tpcboston , but on top of that receiving the hospitality that we do is incredible.” Her words display the rare kind of maturity that comes from experiencing both monumental career-highs and depressing failures. While the trophy slipped away this time, Thompson’s gratitude and resilience suggest she’s far from done writing her story this season.

Lexi Thompson’s 2025 season in a nutshell

Lexi Thompson’s 2025 season has been painfully short and equal parts stinging. After retiring from full-time golf in late 2024, Thompson has maintained limited appearances on the tour. Although she has played in only 9 events so far, the most stinging gap came after the Dow Championship. Thompson took a 5-week personal hiatus that led her to miss both the Evian Championship and the AIG Women’s Open, her first in 7 years. Fans expected her to bridge that gap with the Portland Classic. However, the break from the circuit extended more than 8 weeks, with Thompson missing that event, too.

Moreover, the events she did compete in don’t make her 2025 season better. Beginning her year with a disappointing finish outside the top 10 in the Founders Cup, Thompson’s season only got worse. Thompson missed 3 cuts, including the US Women’s Open and her latest at the CPKC Women’s Open. The FM Championship looked promising for the star. However, even though Thompson gained back rhythm with flawless weekend rounds, she has yet to find her groove in the sport. With Thompson hopefully competing in the Kroger Queen City Championship from September 11, this event could finally mark her comeback.

However, the scorecards for her season this year might argue otherwise. But fans have to admit, comebacks aren’t rare in the world of golf. And it is nothing new to the seasoned pro, Lexi Thompson, either.