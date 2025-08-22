Lexi Thompson Given Reason to Smile After Disastrous Start to LPGA Comeback: ‘Means So Much’

Coming off strong finishes this season, including a runner-up at the Dow Championship and a top-5 at the Meijer LPGA Classic, Lexi Thompson returned to action at the historic Mississauga Golf and Country Club. But as the opening round of the CPKC Women’s Open unfolded, things didn’t go as planned.

Lexi Thompson’s opening round at the CPKC Women’s Open turned into a battle from start to finish. She carded a 5-over 76, with seven bogeys outweighing her two birdies on the par-4 2nd and par-3 14th. Despite hitting 9 of 14 fairways and finding 10 of 18 greens in regulation, she couldn’t generate momentum on the greens, needing 32 putts to get through the day. A driving average of 239 yards showed solid distance, but missed opportunities and one failed sand save left her tied for 140th after Round 1.

This return had been building for weeks. About six weeks ago, Thompson reassured fans in an Instagram video that she was back to practicing after stepping away from the tour, sparking hopes of a strong comeback. With two missed majors marking the longest break of her career, her tee-off at Mississauga was one of the summer’s most anticipated moments.

The performance, however, was not what she envisioned. Rhythm proved hard to find, and the scorecard reflected the struggles of a player still searching for her best form. Yet, even in a round where little went right, her connection with fans shone through. After play, a young girl who idolizes Thompson met her for the second time that week. This time, Lexi went beyond a simple autograph — she handed the fan her game ball along with a photo, creating a moment the girl’s family described online as “priceless.”

Lexi made sure her fans knew how much their support meant. After one young admirer followed her throughout the round, she replied, “Thank you for watching me all day today, it means so much.” Even on a tough day, she never let frustration show, a reminder of why she’s so admired on the LPGA Tour — not just for her game, but for the way she treats those who believe in her.

Beyond the course, Thompson has been open about shifting priorities. Golf is no longer her only focus as she works on balancing her career with mental health and family. From her 2018 break due to burnout to her recent words at the Wyndham Championship, “everybody has their struggles and battles, and it’s OK to not be OK,” she continues to advocate for emotional wellness. At the same time, her fiancé and family have taken center stage, reflecting a more intentional balance between life and competition.

Lexi Thompson is Putting Family First..

Thompson is putting family first. While golf has defined much of her life, her recent Instagram posts show she’s cherishing time off the course just as much. One playful story featured her young nephew swinging toy clubs while her brother, Curtis, acted as the “swing coach” and her fiancé, Max Provost, stepped in as the “caddy.” Lexi captioned it, “With dad as swing coach and Uncle Max as caddy how could he fail,” giving fans a glimpse of the fun, supportive environment she’s embraced during her break.

Her updates also reflect a broader shift — choosing to be present for family over the constant pressures of competition. For now, golf has taken a backseat as she recharges and refocuses, with plans to return to the game on her own terms.