Lexi Thompson in Mourning as Her Longtime Friend Breathes His Last: ‘Heaven Gained an Angel’

In a heartfelt moment shared on her Instagram story, professional golfer Lexi Thompson, one of the most accomplished and recognizable figures in women’s golf, opened up about the profound loss of a cherished family friend, affectionately known as Freddie. The emotional post featured a touching photo of Freddie kissing Thompson on the cheek, capturing a moment of deep affection and connection.

“Heaven gained an angel today,” Thompson wrote, her words resonating with grief and gratitude. She described Freddie as more than just a family friend—he was like family, someone who “loved my family and I as one of his own.” Thompson revealed how Freddie lovingly referred to her as his granddaughter to everyone around, a testament to the special bond they shared.

The message went beyond sorrow, reflecting the unwavering support, care, and love Freddie gave to Thompson and her family throughout the years. “The support/care and love he gave to all of us was truly the best,” she wrote, highlighting how much he meant to them all. Despite the sadness, Thompson found comfort in the belief that Freddie would continue to watch over them. “I know you’ll be watching us from above, cheering us on in life,” she added, ending her tribute with a heart emoji and tearful face.

This emotional farewell from Lexi Thompson shows a side of the athlete fans don’t always see—the deep personal relationships and family ties that shape her life beyond the golf course. As she copes with this loss, Thompson’s message serves as a poignant reminder of the power of love and connection in times of grief. This moment of personal reflection comes amid a pivotal year for Thompson, as she also navigates significant changes in her professional life.

Lexi Thompson’s semi-retirement: Balancing passion and new priorities

In 2025, Lexi Thompson embraced a new chapter in her life and career by stepping into semi-retirement from full-time professional golf. Announcing her decision in mid-2024 at the age of 29, Thompson has shifted focus toward personal goals while maintaining a selective tournament schedule. This approach allows her to keep competing at a high level without the full grind of a packed tour calendar. Thompson’s 2025 season has been marked by strong showings in limited events, including a tied 13th place at the Founders Cup and a respectable performance at the Chevron Championship. She plans to participate in major tournaments such as the Chevron and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, keeping her competitive edge sharp.

Off the course, Thompson is investing energy into life beyond golf. Engaged to Max Provost, she’s focused on building a family and expanding her entrepreneurial efforts with the launch of Lexi Fitness, a fitness app designed to motivate healthy living. This balance between personal and professional priorities highlights Thompson’s evolution as she redefines success on her own terms. Her semi-retirement reflects a thoughtful decision to preserve her love for the game while embracing new challenges, ensuring her legacy endures both inside and outside the ropes.