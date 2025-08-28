The LPGA has a lot to offer, yet it often gets sidelined by the media and overlooked by fans. But it’s more than just an individual game; beneath the headlines and familiar names lies a depth of talent that’s waiting to be discovered. According to Meghan Khang, there are countless players on the tour who could shine just as brightly as the stars everyone knows, if only fans took notice.

That very question was put to Meghan Khang during the FM Championship at TPC Boston, and she didn’t miss a beat. “It’s hard because obviously we play an individual sport. I mean, you have so much great talent from all sorts of countries all over the world. I think that’s the great part about our Tour. It’s truly a global Tour. You have players from the KLPGA coming over, Japan LPGA coming over.”

Khang doubled down on the point. “Lydia has been such a fixture on the LPGA. And Lexi playing a limited schedule and still coming to play events, I think it would be great to have a Caitlin Clark, but there are so many hidden Caitlin Clarks that the fans don’t know about.”

She’s not exaggerating. For years, Lydia Ko has been one of the most dominant names in women’s golf. She’s a two-time LPGA Player of the Year (2015, 2022), has 23 career wins, including three majors, and has held the world No. 1 ranking for 125 weeks. That’s greatness by any measure.

And the tour isn’t lacking in depth either. With more than 1,700 members from 29 countries, the LPGA is stacked with world-class talent. Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul holds the No. 1 ranking, American Nelly Korda sits at No. 2, Australia’s Minjee Lee is No. 4, China’s Ruoning Yin is No. 5, and Japan’s Mao Saigo is tearing up leaderboards. Every tournament is a showcase of skill, speed, and raw talent.

That global mix was on full display recently. Japan’s Akie Iwai, just 23, broke through with her first LPGA Tour title at the Standard Portland Classic. Her bogey-free final round of 66, capped by birdies on the last two holes, proved her win was no fluke. Already a six-time JLPGA champion, she had been close all season before finally sealing the deal.

Her twin sister, Chisato, wasn’t far behind. She fired a 64 to finish tied for third, joining Akie in a green-side celebration that had their parents watching with tears in their eyes. With that victory, the Iwai sisters became only the fourth set of sisters to win on the LPGA Tour — another reminder of the depth and reach of women’s golf.

Then there’s Lexi Thompson. Even with a limited schedule these days, she’s still a huge draw every time she steps onto the course. Both Ko and Lexi are household names but as Khang pointed out, there are plenty of players just as talented who haven’t had their breakout moment yet. The LPGA is full of hidden stars waiting for their turn in the spotlight. Miyu Yamashita from Japan has already made waves with 13 wins on the LPGA of Japan Tour and a runner-up finish at the 2024 Women’s PGA Championship. Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden comes in with serious credentials too 15 collegiate wins at LSU and a long run as the world’s No. 1 amateur. While much of the LPGA’s progress depends on long-term strategy, some of its biggest wins come from moments of immediate action, all thanks to the new CEO Craig Kessler for showing up when needed the most.

Kessler’s Quick Moves Put Rising Stars in the Spotlight

During the ISPS Handa Scottish Open, Lottie Woad found herself in a lead position that could become historic for her career. Recognizing the significance, Kessler didn’t wait for weeks of planning or formal discussions he acted instantly. He reached out to NBC Golf’s leadership to ensure the event’s finish would be broadcast live, giving fans the chance to witness a rising star in real time.

The response from NBC was positive, and by Saturday, as the final round neared its climax, the network agreed to air Woad’s finish live. Tom Knapp, NBC Golf’s Executive Vice President, praised Kessler’s decisiveness, saying, “Something historic was going to happen, and we wanted to be live for it. I really appreciate Craig’s approach, and I enjoy doing business with him.” The move not only amplified the moment for Woad but also sent a broader message about the LPGA: its leadership was willing to seize opportunities to showcase players, grow viewership, and elevate the tour’s profile.

Kessler, who had previously served as COO at the PGA of America, brought experience and connections that made this fast turnaround possible. “With Lottie in the lead… we knew we had something special. Huge thanks to Tom and our partners at NBC Golf for working quickly to make sure fans have another way to watch the finish,” Kessler said. Maybe Actions like these can really work on players side and give them the spotlight they deserve.