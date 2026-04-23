Lexi Thompson Leaves LPGA Future in Limbo With No Clear Answer After Post-Marriage Return

Lexi Thompson is playing at the Chevron Championship, a tournament she has a deep personal connection to, as she won her major at this event in 2014. After her first round at Memorial Park, she was asked in a post-round interview about her plans for the rest of the season, and she did not have a definite answer.

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“I don’t really know. I’m just kind of taking it one tournament at a time,” she said. “Of course, this one means so much to me, so there’s no doubt that I’ll be here teeing it up. But I’m gonna see how I do here and just take it day by day.”

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In 2024, Lexi Thompson announced she was stepping back from a full-time schedule, sharing that her mental health and life balance had taken a toll. However, her announcement was confusing. Many misread it as retirement, something that she had pushed back on firmly, saying she never used the word ‘retire.’ All she said was she would not compete on a full-time schedule.

Thompson played in 13 events in 2025, out of which she made seven cuts and earned over $638,000 in prize money. She also had a runner-up finish at the Dow Championship. Her world ranking still dropped to 56th, and her last LPGA win remains 2019. She is back on the field in her second event of the year, and 2026 has been a significant year off the course as well.

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Thompson married Max Provost on March 8 at La Casa Toscana in southwest Florida. It was a moment she said she was looking forward to more than anything else that year. Provost proposed on New Year’s Day 2025 in Whistler, Canada, and the two kept their relationship relatively private before then. Less than three weeks after the wedding, she was back competing at the Ford Championship in Arizona.

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Amidst all the good news, Thompson found herself still carrying the heavy grief that had begun in late November 2025. After missing the cut at a tournament in Arizona in March, Thompson returned home to find that her grandfather had passed away. Shortly after, she stepped away from social media, stating that this had been a very hard year emotionally for her.

Her journey has been full of ups and downs, but at the Chevron, she looks to be in better shape. The course is playing long after heavy rain earlier this week, and Thompson noted she was hitting mid-to-long irons into the green, which is challenging, but she seems set. This is a tournament that has always brought something different out of her, and for now, that is enough.

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On another note, Thompson is not the only player at the Memorial who will be capturing the media’s attention.

Lexi Thompson will not have all the attention at the 2026 Chevron Championship

Stacy Lewis is expected to be playing in her final LPGA event at the 2026 Chevron Championship. She is currently four months pregnant with her second child.

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Lewis also joined the LPGA Tour in 2019 and has built a career of 13 wins, 118 top 10s, and around $14.7 million in official earnings. She had planned 2025 to be her farewell season, but a surprise positive pregnancy test after three years of infertility and IVF has changed the timeline.

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“It was hard seeing other people be pregnant, and you know, you want to be happy for them, but you’re kind of sad inside that it’s not me.”

Her husband, Gerrod Chadwell, who is also the Texas A&M Women’s Golf head coach, will caddie for her this week. Lewis first played this tournament as an amateur in 2007 and won her first LPGA title here in 2011.

Lewis and Chadwell are expecting a second daughter, a next chapter that now defines her life as much as golf once did.