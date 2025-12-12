brand-logo
Lexi Thompson Made Wyndham Clark Let His Guard Down at 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational

ByMd Saife Fida

Dec 12, 2025 | 6:36 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Lexi Thompson played the first two editions of Grant Thornton alongside Rickie Fowler, but this year brought a change. Enter Wyndham Clark, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, and the results were instant fireworks. The chemistry of this duo lit up Tiburón Golf Club on the very first day with a 17-under 55 in the opening scramble format. That number smashed the previous tournament record of 56 set by Tony Finau and Nelly Korda back in 2023.

But the biggest win wasn’t the score; it was Clark’s mindset. When asked if he enjoyed the day, Clark didn’t hold back. “Yeah. I mean, for me, I haven’t felt really stressed once today, which is rare for me in a golf tournament. Yeah, it’s really fun,” Clark confessed. “ I know tomorrow will be a little bit more stressful as an alternate shot, but with that being said, it’s been a lot of fun. It’s a great way to finish the year. To play with Lexi has been a treat thus far.”

Thompson and Clark’s scorecard looked more like a video game than a real one. They carded only three pars all day long and started fast with an 8-under front nine to set the pace. Then, they eagled the 10th hole and went on a tear. Clark drained a clutch birdie on 18 to tie Charley Hull and Michael Brennan at the top.

This is a developing story..

