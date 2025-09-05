Lexi Thompson Makes Blunt Admission About Semi-Retired Life as LPGA Comeback Goes Awry

When Lexi Thompson stepped back from full-time competition in May 2024, many expected her limited 2025 schedule to yield magical results. Instead, the reality has been far more sobering than anyone anticipated. Thompson’s 2025 “comeback” tells a different story than the fairy tale many envisioned.

She’s competed in just 10 tournaments, making seven cuts with five top-15 finishes. However, her world ranking has plummeted to 50th—a dramatic fall from her career-high No. 2 position in 2017. Her recent Instagram post revealed everything about her current mindset.

Thompson shared a simple but telling caption: “Love being home, even if it’s only for a few days ☺️”. The message speaks volumes about where her priorities truly lie these days.

The numbers paint a stark picture of Thompson’s current situation. Her best result came at the Dow Championship, where she finished T2 in a playoff alongside partner Megan Khang, narrowly losing to the Korean duo of Somi Lee and Jin Hee Im. This runner-up finish represented her strongest showing of the year but highlighted how close yet far she remains from victory.

Her other notable finishes included a T4 at the Meijer LPGA Classic, where she maintained her excellent record at Blythefield Country Club. She posted a solid T12 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and managed a T13 at the Founders Cup early in the season. Additionally, Thompson finished T14 at the Chevron Championship—the same event where she captured her only major victory back in 2014.

However, three missed cuts have exposed the inconsistency plaguing her limited schedule. Most notably, she shot 73-74 (+3) at the U.S. Women’s Open and also failed to make the weekend at the JM Eagle LA Championship. These struggles suggest that reduced tournament play affects her competitive sharpness.

Thompson has consistently emphasized that she never actually used the word “retired.” She repeatedly clarifies that stepping back from a full-time schedule was always her intention, not complete retirement. Nevertheless, the results suggest even her scaled-back approach hasn’t delivered the consistency she once commanded.

Her statistical performance reveals both strengths and struggles. Thompson ranks 24th in Strokes Gained Total (1.20) and shows particular strength in putting (ranked 25th). Yet these numbers represent a significant decline from her peak years when she averaged multiple wins per season and consistently contended in majors.

The mental health aspect remains central to Thompson’s decision-making process. She previously stated: “It was exhausting to maintain a smile on the outside while grappling with struggles on the inside.” Her recent Instagram post suggests that she has found peace in prioritizing time away from competition.

The Thompson’s challenge: International dominance changes everything

Thompson’s struggles reflect a broader challenge facing veteran American players on today’s LPGA Tour. International players have captured all five major championships in 2025, worth approximately $8 million in prize money. Asian players alone hold six of the top 10 world ranking positions.

The competitive landscape has fundamentally shifted since Thompson’s peak years. Seven rookies have won tournaments in 2025—four of them Japanese players. This depth creates unprecedented challenges for established stars trying to maintain their positions.

American veterans over 28 now struggle to crack the world’s top 25. Only Nelly Korda (No. 2) and Angel Yin (No. 8) maintain elite ranking positions among American players. The tour’s evolution toward truly global competition has created an environment where even legendary talents like Thompson find consistent success elusive.

Expert commentary confirms the tour’s unprecedented competitive depth. Emma Talley recently noted: “The depth out here is just getting better and better with this new generation of kids.”

Thompson’s semi-retirement occurs within this context of evolving tour dynamics. Her honest Instagram reflection about loving time at home suggests she’s embracing a reality many veteran players face: competing against an international field that has fundamentally altered professional women’s golf. The fairy tale comeback may not have materialized, but Thompson appears increasingly comfortable with her new priorities.