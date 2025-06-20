Lexi Thompson Makes Feelings Clear on Slow Play Issues at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: ‘It’s Tough’

Lexi Thompson didn’t dodge the slow-play controversy that followed her group Friday at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. After being put on the clock at the 13th hole at Fields Ranch East, Thompson acknowledged the challenge, but also made her frustration clear. “It’s not ideal, especially on a golf course that is pretty difficult, and then with the wind,” Thompson said after her round at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. “Because it gets gusty and you want to back off the shots and you are on the clock so you don’t think you should.”

Thompson, who has been at the center of slow-play debates before, didn’t deny that the pace needed to improve, but emphasized that the situation was more complicated than simply playing faster. “It’s tough, but it happens,” she said. “We need to pick up the pace a little bit, but did what I could.” The tension between playing thoughtful, quality shots and staying within time constraints is something players at Fields Ranch are grappling with, especially in gusty conditions. For Thompson, the message was clear: she’s aware of the issue, but navigating the balance remains a challenge.

This is a developing story…