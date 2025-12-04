brand-logo
Lexi Thompson Makes Time for Tiger Woods Amid Semi-Retirement from LPGA

ByDisita Sikdar

Dec 4, 2025 | 4:51 PM EST

For an athlete who had a formal sendoff from the LPGA, Lexi Thompson is spending a surprising amount of time on the fairway, and her latest commitment involves a Tiger Woods-hosted event. Thompson shocked everyone when she decided to hang up her golfing gloves last year. In fact, her decision to retire made her Florida’s youngest retiree ever! But thankfully for her fans, the 30-year-old makes the occasional appearances on the fairway.

Continuing the trend, Thompson has shared a recent life update. Together with her fiancé, Max Provost, the LPGA icon is all set to embark on a new challenge. Taking to her Instagram, Thompson posted a series of pictures to announce that she will be playing in the Pro-Am Hero World Challenge shortly. “Honored to play in the pro-am at the Hero World Challenge,” wrote Thompson on her Instagram.

Such an announcement further shows how closely the golfer still has her roots tied to the sport. And it is quite evident that she will try to make an impact at Tiger Woods’ coveted playing field. Well, coming into the Pro-Am, there is a good chance that Thompson might just take the win. After all, the US professional golfer has won a total of 15 professional titles during her career. She also won a whopping 11 LPGA Tour titles, which makes her a strong contender to dominate the ground.

View this post on Instagram

Reflecting on her reduced workload post her retirement, Thompson said that she was enjoying her time off the golf course. “It was a nice balance,” said Thompson. However, she also pointed out earlier how her 14-tournament schedule was a bit longer than her expectations. “It might have added up to a few more than I wanted to,” the 30-year-old added. 

Looking at her performances even after retirement, US captain Angela Stanford recently had a wild confession involving Thompson. 

Lexi Thompson might play in the 2026 Solheim Cup, as per team captain

Thompson had been enjoying quite a leisurely period in her life. It was last year that the US LPGA star had a formal sendoff while playing at the Tiburon Golf Club on the ninth green. However, that has not stopped the iconic golfer from keeping herself associated with the sport. Coming back as a part-timer, Thompson did make the cut at the CME Group Tour Championship. 

article-image

Imago

Despite making only 13 starts this season, the 30-year-old qualified for the elite event. And looking at her performances, it is pretty evident that Thompson is far from being done with golf. Partnering with Megan Khang, she finished in second place at the Dow Championship. Following that, she also came in fourth at the Meijer LPGA Classic with two more top-15 finishes. 

Looking at her blazing form, US captain Angela Stanford is not willing to let her go so easily. On being asked about Thompson’s chances of making it to the team this year, Stanford said, “I think, in my opinion, Lexi has earned the right to always be in consideration. That’s the ultimate. I think if Lexi plays to her abilities, I would be crazy to leave her home.”

Surely, things are looking rosy for Thompson at the moment. But whether she will be considering another Solheim Cup appearance is something that only the future can answer.

