Lexi Thompson Offers Rare Look at Private Life With Fiancé Amidst Break from Golf

It’s been several weeks since fans last saw Lexi Thompson tee it up on the LPGA Tour, but golf is still very much part of her life. The 30-year-old, who has been away from competition since the 2025 Dow Championship, gave followers a sweet glimpse into her world off the course, one that blended family time with a playful nod to the game she loves.

On her Instagram story a few hours ago, Thompson shared a lighthearted clip featuring her young nephew swinging toy golf clubs, with his dad, Curtis Thompson, Lexi’s brother, acting as a ‘swing coach’ and her fiancé, Max Provost, stepping in as ‘caddy.’ The playful moment was captioned — “With dad as swing coach and Uncle Max as caddy how could he fail.” It was a rare personal update from the major champion, offering fans a peek into the supportive, golf-loving environment she’s surrounded by even while on hiatus.

The post comes amid an extended break that Thompson has attributed to “personal reasons.” Amid missing the last major of the season, Thompson reassured fans with a video on the range and a message — “Yes I’m still golfing 😜 due to some personal reasons I decided to take a good amount of time off. But I am still practicing for when I play next.” Her absence has stretched beyond the five-week hiatus she announced after the Dow Championship, skipping both the Amundi Evian Championship and the AIG Women’s Open. Thompson has been away from competition for nearly eight weeks now and will also skip playing the Standard Portland Classic next week in Oregon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While she has confirmed she won’t be in the field next week, signs point to a potential return at the CPKC Women’s Open from August 21st to 24th — an event she has played regularly, including in 2022 and 2024. Her recent Instagram post gave fans a long-awaited update on her golf career and what’s ahead. “Had to take some time off, but back to practicing now,” she captioned the Instagram video, showing herself working on her swing at the range. With only two tournaments left on her planned schedule this season, expectations may be measured, but for Thompson, every tee shot still carries weight.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Thompson’s decision to step back aligns with her increasing openness about mental health and the emotional fatigue that can come with life on tour, subjects she has addressed candidly throughout her career. While her competitive return remains uncertain, moments like today’s story show that she’s still connected to the game she loves, even if, for now, it’s in a more personal and family-centered way. That personal focus extends, as Thompson is also preparing for another major milestone in her life — her upcoming wedding in 2026.

Lexi Thompson Looks Ahead to 2026 Wedding Amid LPGA Break

Away from the golf course, Lexi Thompson is preparing for one of the most significant milestones of her life — her upcoming wedding to fiancé Max Provost. The couple got engaged during a trip to Whistler, Canada, with Thompson sharing the news on New Year’s Day 2025. Alongside a photo of Provost on one knee, she wrote, “The best part of my trip to Whistler. I said YES to my forever and always.” Speaking to Golf Monthly the following month, she described the proposal as “totally unexpected, but the right time in my life.” Provost, who works in the medical field and plays golf recreationally, has been a constant presence in her life, from walking red carpets to even caddying for her at the 2024 Hero World Challenge pro-am.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Thompson (@lexi) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Now, as Lexi Thompson scales back her playing commitments, her focus is also shifting toward planning the big day, set for early 2026. She admitted the process has its challenges, telling Golf Monthly, “I’m quickly learning that I need a wedding planner — just finding a venue is hard enough.” Between managing her competitive schedule, carving out personal time, and organizing a wedding, Thompson’s life is anything but quiet. Yet with Provost by her side, someone who supports both her career and her need for balance, she’s embracing this new chapter with the same determination she’s shown on the course.