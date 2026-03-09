Lexi Thompson Opens Up About Her Marriage Day in Emotional Message: ‘Felt Like a Dream’

What a stunning celebration of love! After getting engaged more than a year ago against the snowy backdrop of Whistler on January 1, 2025, Lexi Thompson and Max Provost finally began their “forever and always” together at the beautiful La Casa Toscana estate.

“I married my best friend, surrounded by the people we love most, at the most beautiful venue @lacasatoscana!😍 Every moment felt like a dream, and my heart has never been so full. Forever starts with you. ✨,” Lexi Thompson wrote in the caption of her Instagram post that had a short, cinematic video clip of her most special day.

It showcased a lush, garden-style estate filled with elegant white floral arrangements. Max Provost read his heartfelt vows, saying that life with Thompson feels like the only life he wanted in the presence of his parents and close friends.

The 11x LPGA Tour winner looked stunning in a white wedding gown. Even her dog Leo’s cute appearance in the end was just the cherry on top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Thompson (@lexi)

Thompson and Provost’s journey to the altar began about two years before their public engagement in Canada. Their relationship flourished during a period of significant transition for Thompson, who had spent fifteen seasons on the LPGA Tour before realizing there was more to life than professional competition. Then she announced her retirement from a full-time schedule in May 2024, citing a desire to escape the constant spotlight and focus on her personal life.

“I’ll be 30 next year, so settle down, get married, have a family. That’s my No. 1 priority… Next year I want to travel. I want to be able to travel and not play golf, so to be able to sightsee and do all the touristy things. Definitely looking forward to that,” Thompson said about her decision.

Though the couple largely kept their relationship private, they were first spotted publicly at the 2024 Solheim Cup gala, where Provost walked the red carpet by Lexi’s side. Provost was later seen caddying for Thompson during the 2024 Hero World Challenge. Then they formally revealed the relationship on January 1, 2025, when Thompson shared photos of Provost proposing on bended knee in the middle of the snowy mountains of Whistler.

“I was so shocked when he proposed to me. I was not expecting it,” Thompson shared.

And her reaction was: “‘Oh my gosh, yes! ‘I didn’t even think about it. I didn’t even look at the ring. I’m like, ‘Yes, yes, yes! ‘”

And now Max Provost, a Florida State University alumnus and the tech guy at Intuitive in Florida, is officially bonded with the 11x LPGA Tour winner.

The anticipation of Lexi Thompson’s marriage

While the wedding took place on March 7, the excitement in the air has been building since last season. The 31-year-old’s shift from her career to her future life was evident in several interviews and events.

“It has been nice. It has put my mind at ease… was a nice balance, especially with getting engaged, wedding planning,” Lexi Thompson said after the first round of the CME Group Tour Championship last season.

And at the start of the season, a video shared by the LPGA’s official site featured several stars discussing their long-term goals for the season ahead. While most of the stars focused on their health and title win, Thompson was clear about her primary motivation: to settle down, get married, and have a family.

In fact, just a few days before the ceremony, the bride-to-be could not hide her excitement and shared a post from Naples Makeup Artistry that shows her laughing in a sparkling black dress.

The Naples Makeup Artistry’s official site couldn’t help but tease writing:

“Just waiting on 2026… M🤍L @lexi cannot wait!!!!!” with WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! song by RAYE in the background.

Now they are finally married.

With new responsibilities ahead, she will likely focus more on her personal life in the future. However, fans can still expect to see her at charity events like the Morgan & Friends tournament, as her heart is now full as she begins this extraordinary journey with her best friend.