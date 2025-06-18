Lexi Thompson Overjoyed as She Reunite with LPGA Star After Addressing Charley Hull’s Slow Play Frustration

Lexi Thompson was severely criticized online after fans noticed Charley Hull at the ninth tee while Thompson was still putting on the eighth green. Thompson and Hull were part of the same tee group along with Nelly Korda. Lexi’s response to this was that her group “basically waited on every single hole on the group in front.” She clarified that her group was never warned or put on the clock, and boldly mentioned, “I’m not as fast as my playing partners the two days, but I’m also the last person that wants to be out there for six hours. So before you make assumptions, make sure you get all the facts right before basing it on pictures and little clips.” Now that all of that is done, Thompson seems not to care one bit about the naysayers. She is already focused on her next steps.

Thompson teams up with Megan Khang for the 2025 Dow Championship

Lexi will be playing in the upcoming KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which is offering a record $12 million prize this year. After that, she will be playing in the Dow Championship from June 26 to June 29. She excitedly shared some exciting news regarding the latter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

We know the Dow Championship is a team stroke-play event where pairs compete as teams. For this year, $3 million is up for grabs, and Lexi is pairing up with Megan Khang. She excitedly shared the news on her Instagram, writing, “Yesss @megan_khang lets go!!” Lexi is clearly excited to take the field with her fellow Solheim Cup teammate. The duo has been teammates for Team USA in the Solheim Cup four times in 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2024, winning the championship the fourth time.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dow Championship (@dowchampionship) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Thompson’s partnership with Khang means that her two-year Dow Championship run with Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson has come to an end. Henderson and Thompson finished T8 in the 2024 edition, the latter’s best-ever finish in the competition. The duo came together for the 2023 competition and then continued the partnership into the next year.

Lexi Thompson’s record at the Midland Country Club Competition

Thompson has appeared in all of the Dow Championship editions so far. In 2019, she teamed up with American golfer Casey Reamer, finishing T33. Two years later, she finished T12 while playing with Japanese golfer Nasa Hataoka. She had missed two cuts at the event. The first instance came in 2022 when she took on the competition paired with Brittany Altomare. She missed the cut again a year later, during her first outing with Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Megan Khang’s last appearance at the Dow Championship was in 2023. She played along with Alison Lee and finished T13. She had also taken part in the 2021 edition with Ally Ewing, finishing T31. Her best-ever finish came when she teamed up with another American golfer in 2019, Annie Park. Park and Zhang finished T6 in the first edition of the competition. Between Thompson and Khang, there is a lot of experience in the competition. The real problem statement would be whether they could find a way to use it to help each other and win the competition.

What do you think of the duo’s chances for the upcoming competition? Can the American pair put forth a victorious showing at Michigan?