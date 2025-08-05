Lexi Thompson Raises Career Concerns With New Update After Missing Two LPGA Majors

Lexi Thompson’s absence from the LPGA Tour has stretched beyond her announced break. After skipping both the Amundi Evian Championship and the AIG Women’s Open, fans expected her return at the Portland Classic. However, she doesn’t appear on the official entry list released this week. Thompson called for a five-week hiatus following the Dow Championship. But she remains absent after nearly eight weeks—prompting renewed speculation about her long-term future.

Thompson shut down full retirement rumors earlier this year, stressing: “I never used the word retire… just not a full-time schedule.” She added: “I’m taking it one tournament at a time… spending time with family and friends.” Her decision centers on mental wellness and perspective, not leaving the game behind.

Despite fewer starts, Thompson showed flashes of comeback form. She made six cuts in eight starts, including a T12 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. At the Dow Championship, she and Megan Khang nearly won in a playoff. Meanwhile, Khang, who continues trending upward, is building her season ahead of Thompson’s return.

She first qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open at age 12, turned pro at 15, and won her major at 19. Her path shaped the modern LPGA—but she’s now navigating burnout, injury, and scrutiny. Rising stars like Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang, and Atthaya Thitikul are reminding fans that LPGA’s future is evolving fast. Thompson’s choices now could influence not only her next steps—but the sport’s broader story.

Thompson’s absence from Portland is her first missed field since Dow adds weight to questions about how long her break may deepen. If she skips the Classic, August 14–17, fans will likely wonder if the season has quietly shifted into retirement territory. Only her next steps will tell.

