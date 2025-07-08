Lexi Thompson’s Ongoing Boycott Is Hurting Reputation of LPGA Major, Reports Insider

Major championships tend to grow stronger over time. However, one player’s public rejection can damage a tournament’s standing more than organizers ever imagined. The Evian Championship has learned this lesson the hard way through Lexi Thompson’s five-year absence.

Thompson’s relationship with the Evian Championship reached a breaking point in 2019. She missed the cut with disappointing rounds of 77-72. Subsequently, her frustration boiled over on social media.

“I’m actually very thankful that I don’t have to put myself thru that for another two days,” Thompson wrote on Instagram. Furthermore, she added, “You’re a beautiful place Evian but that’s just too many bad breaks with good shots for me, so bye @evianchamp ! #justnotforme #allgood #onward.”

The post quickly went viral before Thompson deleted it. Nevertheless, the damage was already done. Thompson later issued a clarification, but her message was clear—she had serious issues with the course setup.

Adding insult to injury, Thompson accidentally left her passport in her golf bag that week. This mistake delayed the travel of nearly 40 players to the next major. Consequently, many missed their practice rounds, creating additional controversy around her departure.

Since then, Thompson has maintained what golf analysts have described as a silent protest. Her continued absence has raised questions about the tournament’s appeal among elite players. While other top players, such as Stacy Lewis and Angela Stanford, have criticized the course’s unpredictable conditions over the years, none have taken their frustrations as far as Thompson’s ongoing absence. Her sustained boycott stands alone among elite LPGA players as the most dramatic protest against the tournament.

Years have passed since Thompson initially voiced her displeasure, yet the boycott continues to affect the championship’s reputation. Meanwhile, the controversy has sparked broader discussions about course fairness and the standards for major championships.

Lexi Thompson’s Pattern of Challenging LPGA Governance

Thompson’s Evian boycott reflects her broader approach to managing the LPGA Tour. Throughout her career, she has consistently voiced concerns about Tour policies and conditions.

Recently, golf commentators defended Thompson during a podcast discussion. They highlighted her achievements while addressing common criticisms. “I think Lexi is playing more golf, playing better golf,” one analyst noted. However, fellow LPGA pro Mel Reid criticized Thompson’s communication approach regarding her retirement announcement.

Reid suggested Thompson mishandled the situation. “I don’t think she necessarily went about announcing her retirement from full-time play correctly,” Reid stated. This criticism highlights how Thompson’s outspoken nature can sometimes create confusion within the golf community.

Despite the debates, Thompson continues advocating for player rights and better tournament conditions. Her willingness to skip major championships sends a clear message to tour officials.

Currently, Thompson plays a limited schedule after announcing her step back from full-time competition. She recently completed eight tournaments and plans a five-week break. This schedule means missing both the Evian Championship and AIG Women’s Open.

Thompson’s boycott demonstrates how player influence extends beyond performance statistics. Her absence continues reminding everyone that even major championships must earn their participants’ respect.