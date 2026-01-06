Lexi Thompson Shares Honest Feelings as TGL’s Women’s League Plans Take Shape

For years, women’s golf has searched for a way to break through the traditional noise and reach younger fans. The LPGA and TMRW Sports just answered that call by announcing the launch of the innovative WTGL league. 11-time LPGA winner Lexi Thompson spoke to SportsCenter to explain why this new venture is a total game-changer for women.

“I think it means so much. What TGL has done for the guys—it just brings a whole different fan base to the game of golf. I think that’s what’s needed, ” Thompson noted. “It’s quicker golf, different shots, obviously hitting into a screen, but having all those numbers… I think fans really get involved more and see the personalities of the guys, and now the women. So, it’s just amazing for the game of golf in general, but especially the women’s side.”

“To me, one of my favorite parts of doing TGL is getting to know the players more. In our day-to-day tournaments, people don’t get to see our personalities because we’re there to win. Of course, here it’s very competitive too, but you get the trash talking, [get to] know, the personalities out of these players,” Thompson said.

The WTGL officially debuts in the winter of 2026-2027, and the buzz is already reaching a fever pitch.

This is a developing story..