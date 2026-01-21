Lexi Thompson to Cut Down LPGA Schedule Further as Big Personal News Is Confirmed

Lexi Thompson announced stepping down from the full-time LPGA schedule in 2024. At 30, the American golfer chose a relaxed schedule to focus more on health and well-being. Amid this semi-retirement, she makes another announcement that could put her on another hiatus of at least a few weeks.

Her focus has shifted toward select events, majors, and moments that matter beyond the scorecard.

“Next season? Well, I’m getting married in March. So that I am looking forward to the most,” Lexi Thompson revealed in an LPGA Instagram video that asked golfers to share what they are looking forward to in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2024, Thompson announced her plans for semi-retirement.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life. Time with family, friends, and my trusted companion Leo,” she shared.

After completing the 2024 season on a full-schedule, she reduced the number of events in 2025. Since then, she has come out of semi-retirement to play in some LPGA and charity events like the Morgan And Friends 2026. But this time, the reason for another hiatus is her marriage to fiancé Max Provost, scheduled for March 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Lexi Thompson and Max Provost kept their romance private until late 2024, when he appeared as her caddie at the Hero World Challenge pro-am. He even joined her on the Solheim Cup red carpet. On New Year’s Day 2025, Provost proposed during a Whistler, British Columbia vacation amid snowy mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The 11x LPGA winner shared Instagram photos of the moment and her diamond ring.

“The best part of my trip to Whistler. I said YES to my forever and always,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple was congratulated by Nelly Korda, Maria Fassi, and others. Since then, she has worn the ring in many LPGA events, including the Founders Cup 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, on January 19, 2026, Lexi Thompson shared a carousel of images from her bachelorette party on her Instagram account. A day later, she made another post from Fort Lauderdale.

“So much fun at @moxiesusa for bachelorette celebrations,” read the caption.

Now that she is one step closer to her wedding, she is focused solely on it. This means that the 2018 CME Group Tour Championship could further reduce the number of events she plays this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Lexi Thompson is focused on her wedding, other LPGA stars also shared what they are looking forward to in 2026.

LPGA stars share their 2026 priorities

The World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul added a pinch of humor to her reply.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Good food! A lot of good places to be traveling to. And then looking forward to some good golf, for sure!”

The 7x LPGA winner is all set to start her 2026 campaign at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Thitikul will join Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, and others. However, a few major winners, including Hannah Green and Minjee Lee, will skip the event.

“Next season? I’m really looking forward to improving and hopefully getting my first win on tour,” responded Auston Kim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim made her debut on the LPGA in 2024. In her rookie year, she played in 27 events and made the cut in 20 of them. Her season’s highlight was the two holes-in-one in the second round of the JM Eagle LA Championship. In 2025, she improved and made the cut in 19 of the 25 starts she had. But besides that, she managed five top 10 finishes and a season-best runner-up finish at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The American professional wants to continue the improvement heading to 2026.

Meanwhile, Lottie Woad, too, shared her thoughts.

“I think playing a full schedule. Obviously came in like towards the back end of this year. So looking forward to playing all these new events and the majors as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21-year-old played her rookie year on the LPGA in 2025. She had played major events in 2024 and the start of 2025. However, her first regular event on the tour was the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, which she won. Even before that, she finished T3 at the Amundi Evian Championship 2025 and T10 at the 2024 AIG Women’s Open.

Since she joined later in July, she only had 9 starts in 2025. Now, she looks forward to playing a full schedule in 2026 and competing against Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Charley Hull, and others.

It looks like every LPGA star has their goals set, and we can surely expect to have a pretty exciting year ahead!