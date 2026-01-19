Lexi Thompson Turns Heads at Her Bachelorette Party as Wedding Preps Begin Amid LPGA Hiatus

As Lexi Thompson steps away from the LPGA spotlight, the golf star is embracing a new chapter in her personal life. Turning heads off the course, Thompson recently celebrated her bachelorette party in style, offering fans a glimpse into her wedding preparations. The joyful milestone arrives amid her competitive hiatus, marking a moment of balance between career reflection and personal celebration as she prepares for the next phase of her life.

Lexi Thompson took to Instagram to share some moments from her bachelorette party.

“So much fun at @moxiesusa for bachelorette celebrations,” captioned Thompson below a series of pictures from her bachelorette.

The LPGA Tour pro celebrated with her friends at the Moxies restaurant. Thompson is set to marry Max Provost in March 2026.

Back in early 2025, the 30-year-old announced her engagement to Provost. According to the reports, Provost asked the all-important question to Thompson on New Year’s Day 2025, in Whistler, Canada. And much to his elation, the 1x major champion gave the nod, agreeing to be tied with Provost for life. While Max Provost is keeping his life very private, from his LinkedIn profile, we can see that he is a Clinical Sales Representative for Intuitive Surgical.

“I work with physicians and surgeons to help with the adoption of daVinci robotics in surgery. I help enhance the lives of patients by offering and educating on a state-of-the-art minimally invasive surgical modality that leads to faster recovery, less complications, and a better overall quality of life,” his bio reads.

As of now, Thompson is semi-retired. Following her participation in the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open, Thompson declared that she will no longer participate in a full LPGA season from now on.

Thompson turned pro at just 15 years of age. She has, till now, clinched 15 professional titles, out of which 11 of her victories came in the LPGA Tour. Thus, when she announced a semi-retirement from her career, although fans were shocked, according to Thompson, the decision was exactly what she needed.

“I want to have a family one day and just enjoy every experience of that and be there for every single moment. That’s the most important for me. I’ve only known golf as my life. So it’s nice to branch out and be able to enjoy other things,” she said in a statement after she announced her retirement in 2024.

With Thompson trying to soak in the essence of life, fans soon had their voices heard online.

Fans shower love as Lexi Thompson turns heads at bachelorette party amid semi-retirement

In the Instagram post, Thompson shared how she has spent quality time with her friends. Witnessing the lavish celebration, one fan noted, “Well, that looks like fun, and you look gorgeous and so happy 😂😂😂😂😂😂.” Another fan, too, echoed the same thoughts and wrote, “Looks like fun! Congratulations & enjoy the moment 🥂”

With just weeks left for the D-Day to arrive, good wishes have already started pouring in for the LPGA golfer. One such comment read, “SOO Many congratulations 🎉 Lexi. Wonderful to see you happy ☺️”. Another fan chimed in, “Congratulations, Lexi.”

As Thompson had taken a break from the competitive realm by taking a semi-retirement, and fans would not be getting to see the star play in all the calendar events, one golf enthusiast mentioned, “Going to miss seeing you on the course this season.”

Thus, with things looking rosy for the 30-year-old, fans cannot wait to see her enjoy life to the fullest post her marriage.