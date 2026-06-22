Lexi Thompson’s 4-Day-Old Statement Explains Her Reason for Breaking 16-Year KPMG Women’s PGA Tradition

June 2026 has been a difficult month for Lexi Thompson. Earlier this month, the 11-time LPGA Tour winner failed to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open, ending a streak of 19 consecutive appearances that began when she qualified as a 12-year-old amateur in 2007. Now, another remarkable run has come to an end, with Thompson set to miss the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for the first time in 16 years.

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“It’s hard to put into words how disappointed I am to have had to withdraw this week. The @meijerlpga has always held such a special place in my heart. It’s my favorite event every year, and I’ve made so many incredible memories here throughout my career. The volunteers, staff, sponsors, and everyone involved make this tournament so special, which makes this decision even more heartbreaking,” she posted on her Instagram.

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“Unfortunately, the pain in my hip reached a point where I knew I wasn’t able to compete. As difficult as it was, withdrawing before the tournament began was the only decision I could make. I’m heading home now to take the time I need to focus on healing and getting my body where it needs to be. Thank you to everyone at the tournament for your understanding, kindness, and all the work that goes into making this event so special each year. I’m truly grateful. ❤️🫶🏼” she added.

The withdrawal ends Thompson’s streak of 16 consecutive appearances at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, a run that dates back to 2009. She has enjoyed considerable success at the major in recent years, finishing tied for ninth in 2024 and tied for 12th last season. Her best result at the event remains a runner-up finish in 2022.

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The hip pain appears to have surfaced recently, with no prior public disclosure before the Meijer LPGA Classic withdrawal. Thompson has given no timeline for her return and has not been able to share any details about the hip issue beyond her Instagram statement.

But her injury has been a recurring theme across her career. She played through a serious case of back pain in 2016 while defending her Meijer title. She struggled to bend into her stance and relied on anti-inflammatories to finish the back nine. She also had a fall down a flight of stairs in 2023 that sent her in for an MRI. Although it did not show any fractures, it revealed inflammation and swelling.

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The withdrawal has also been difficult for Lexi, as her 2026 season had shown genuine signs of form. In four starts this year, Thompson’s best finish came at the Chevron Championship, where she finished tied for 12th.

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Tournament organizers confirmed the withdrawal on Monday, with Spain’s Carolina Chacarra taking Thompson’s place in the field at Hazeltine National Golf Club, which hosts the third major championship of the LPGA season.

The timing of the setback is particularly disappointing given the encouraging signs Thompson had shown in her limited schedule this season. After announcing in 2024 that she would step away from full-time competition, the 31-year-old has made just six starts in 2026. Her best result was a tie for 12th at the Chevron Championship, while her most recent start came at the Dow Championship, where she and Megan Khang missed the cut.

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Attention now turns to the players in the field, led by world number one Nelly Korda. Korda enters the week’s major as one of the clear favorites and is chasing a third consecutive major championship victory after winning both the Chevron Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open earlier this season.