Li Haotong WITB July 2025: DP World Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at Royal Portrush

For Haotong Li, the 2025 season seems to look like a redemption arc, especially in terms of top performance. After securing his first win of the season at the 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, the Chinese pro has secured four top 10 finishes. Now, he is looking to create history at The Open Championship 2025, especially following a series of three consecutive missed cuts at The Open in the past. Will he be able to make a change? Well, only his upcoming finishes will decide that. Until then, here are the golf clubs helping him achieve good shots at Royal Portrush.

Haotong Li’s go-to driver is the Titleist GT2, a high-performance club that expertly balances distance and forgiveness. Li uses the GT2 with a 9-degree loft and B1 SureFit setting. Priced at $649, this driver features a high-MOI design that provides stability and boosts confidence, enabling impressive speed and distance even on off-center hits. Li pairs the GT2 with the Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7 X shaft, which further enhances its performance capabilities.

Li’s bag also features the TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver, a versatile club with a 13.5-degree loft and a price tag of $479.99. This mini driver blends classic TaylorMade design with cutting-edge technology, making it an excellent choice for both tee shots and fairway play. With its proven design features, the R7 Quad helps golfers like Haotong Li optimize their performance on the course.

Haotong Li’s utility iron of choice is the Titleist T350, a 3-iron designed for maximum distance and forgiveness. Priced at $215, the T350 incorporates Titleist’s advanced technologies to optimize launch, speed, and stability, allowing for farther and more forgiving shots. Li pairs this iron with the Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 TX shaft, which further enhances its performance.

But when it comes to his irons, it’s another major golf brand. Haotong Li’s iron set includes the Srixon ZXi7 (4-PW), priced between $185.71 and $1,299.99. These irons utilize Srixon’s innovative i-FORGED technology to deliver superior feel, distance, forgiveness, and control. Designed for high-performing golfers like Li, the ZXi7 irons offer exceptional performance and precision, equipping Li with the tools he needs to succeed on the course. And, hey, his short game clubs are just as impressive.

Haotong Li wedges, putter & more in the 2025 season

For his short game, Haotong Li relies on Titleist Vokey Design SM10 wedges that deliver precise contact, optimized flight, and increased spin. He carries a 50°-08F and a 54°-08M, both fitted with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts, priced at $189 each. Interestingly, the SM10 features six Tour-proven grinds that cater to various playing styles and conditions.

And Li also uses a WedgeWorks 60°-A+ lob wedge, priced at $225, with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Black Onyx S400 shafts. This low-bounce wedge suits firmer course conditions, featuring a smoothed-out sole that provides a fast feel through the turf and helps players navigate tight situations.

Haotong Li’s putter of choice is the Odyssey Jailbird 360 Prototype, a custom-built model tailored to his playing style, priced between $249.99 and $299. This putter features innovative design elements and incorporates the Ai-One insert, which provides consistent ball speeds even on off-center hits, helping Li leave putts closer to the hole.

To complete his setup, Li also trusts Golf Pride ZGrip Cord grips, priced at $12.49. Notably, the Z-GRIP is the firmest cord grip offered by Golf Pride, delivering exceptional feedback and control. What’s more, its unique dual-layer texture design features a deep, vertically-wound pattern that enhances grip control.

To round out his equipment lineup, Li relies on the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball, priced at $55.00, for its premium performance. Notably, it’s designed for golfers seeking a mid-trajectory flight, low long-game spin, and maximum short-game spin, all while providing a softer feel. So, do the stars look in favor of Haotong Li’s sixth run at The Open Championship?