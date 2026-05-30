‘Life Doesn’t Change Much’: Tour Pro Confesses About Tough LIV Golf Reality Amid Uncertain PGA Tour Future

When Eugenio Chacarra left college golf for LIV Golf in 2022, the move looked like a dream start to his professional career. The Spaniard quickly won a LIV event and secured a life-changing payday, but the opportunities he expected never followed. Now, 2 years after leaving the league, Chacarra admits that winning on LIV Golf did little to change his life.

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“Once you win out there, as I did, your life doesn’t change that much,” he told Ben Parsons of Today’s Golfer. “You don’t get into majors, you don’t get a chance to be in the Ryder Cup, you don’t get a chance to play a lot of events. That affected me as a player, and I lost motivation.”

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Saudi PIF’s money was the biggest attraction for pros when they joined LIV Golf. Chacarra himself admitted that he had an offer that he could not reject, as it gave him financial security. On the contrary, someone who wins on the PGA Tour gets FedEx Cup points and OWGR points. The win and these points contribute to eligibility for majors and the Ryder Cup.

So, Chacarra was expecting something like that, but all he got from his win at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok 2022 was a huge paycheck. His expectations of more weren’t simply a misunderstanding. They stemmed from the promises LIV Golf made.

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“When I joined LIV, they promised OWGR [points] and majors. But it didn’t happen. I trusted them,” Chacarra said in a conversation with Flushing It Golf some time ago.

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As someone who has already made millions at a young age, he wanted to play more and at bigger stages. But LIV Golf became eligible for OWGR points only this season, and that too for only the top 10 finishers. That lack of opportunities is what made him grow frustrated.

To put this in perspective, Chacarra was ranked 325th in world rankings at the start of the 2025 season. He was 319 spots behind Ludvig Aberg, who had turned professional that same summer. Other than opportunities, he also didn’t get the fame he deserved. Although he was the only young guy who won a LIV Golf event in 2022, no one was talking about him. So, he slowly lost the motivation.

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“It has nothing to do with the team or the teammates; it was a question of motivation. I wanted to play majors and play more. In the end, 14 weeks a year is not enough for me,” Chacarra said after leaving LIV Golf.

His ambitions to play more and look at the bigger picture are reflected in his actions, too. At the US Open qualifying finals, he had an opportunity to get a 1st or 2nd alternate position this year. However, he withdrew to take a flight to Belgium to play the Soudal Open 2026 on the DP World Tour. That’s more important for him because it allows him to get on the PGA Tour.

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Eugenio Chacarra makes bold claims about his PGA Tour future

The Spanish professional has always dreamt of playing on the PGA Tour.

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“My goal since I was little is to be on the PGA TOUR,” he said at the Puerto Rico Open 2026, his first PGA Tour event.

That’s where he is focused right now. When Fireballs GC did not renew his contract after 2025, he could have tried his luck in LIV Golf promotions 2026, as Anthony Kim did. However, he skipped that and started playing on the DP World Tour.

Chacarra received a sponsor invite to play the 2025 Hero Indian Open. He shot a final-round 71 to finish at 4‑under and win by two strokes. This not only earned him his first DP World Tour title but also granted him full membership status until 2027 and a clearer path back to the PGA Tour.

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When the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour extended their strategic alliance in 2022, they agreed that every year, the top 10 finishers on the Race to Dubai rankings will get a PGA Tour card for the upcoming season. Currently, he ranks 18th.

If he continues to play well, he has a really good chance to make his way to the top 10 by the end of the season and get a PGA Tour card for 2027.

Those ambitions explain why Eugenio Chacarra ultimately walked away from a league that offered financial security but limited the opportunities he valued most.