Link Hong Kong Open 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout Explored

From humble beginnings to multi-million dollar stakes—that’s the Hong Kong Open story in a nutshell. Back in 1959, the inaugural champion pocketed just £ 1,000 (roughly $1,000 USD). Fast forward to 2025, and the winner walks away with $360,000 from a whopping $2 million total purse. Talk about growth!

The real magic happened between 1999 and 2006. The prize fund exploded by 560%. UBS stepped in as title sponsor in 2005, investing substantial funds into Asia’s oldest professional sporting event. They bumped the purse from $1.2 million to $2 million in just one year. That momentum carried the tournament to its peak of $2.75 million in 2012. But life isn’t always smooth sailing.

Economic downturns hit hard between 2012 and 2015. The tournament struggled without significant backing, and prize money dropped to $1.3 million. Honma came to the rescue in 2018, helping to restore the $2 million mark. Now Link Asset Management holds the reins through 2027, maintaining a stable purse of $2 million.

Here’s what makes this year different. The tournament has evolved into a proving ground for elite players vying for spots in Major championships. Winners now earn automatic invites to both the 2026 Masters and the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Augusta National and The R&A made that historic announcement in August 2025. Only a handful of national opens worldwide offer this golden ticket—and Hong Kong just joined the club.

The $2 million purse is divided among 75 finishing positions. The champion claims $360,000—that’s 18% of the total pot. Second place banks $220,000, while third takes home $126,000. Even finishing 75th puts $3,400 in your pocket.

Here’s the full breakdown:

1st $360,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $126,000 4th $100,000 5th $82,000 6th $66,600 7th $57,000 8th $49,000 9th $42,800 10th $38,200 11th $34,900 12th $32,500 13th $30,300 14th $28,900 15th $27,700 16th $26,500 17th $25,300 18th $24,100 19th $23,100 20th $22,300 21st $21,800 22nd $21,200 23rd $20,600 24th $20,000 25th $19,400 26th $18,800 27th $18,200 28th $17,600 29th $17,000 30th $16,400 31st $16,200 32nd $15,600 33rd $15,200 34th $14,800 35th $14,400 36th $14,000 37th $13,600 38th $13,200 39th $12,800 40th $12,400 41st $12,100 42nd $11,700 43rd $11,300 44th $10,900 45th $10,700 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,600 55th $7,400 56th $7,200 57th $7,000 58th $6,800 59th $6,600 60th $6,400 61st $6,200 62nd $6,000 63rd $5,800 64th $5,600 65th $5,400 66th $5,200 67th $5,000 68th $4,800 69th $4,600 70th $4,400 71st $4,200 72nd $4,000 73rd $3,800 74th $3,600 75th $3,400

The Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling hosts this 64th edition from October 30 to November 2. Only one other venue matches this consistency—Augusta National. Both courses have hosted the same professional tournament for over 50 years.

McKibbin Leads Hong Kong Open Battle

Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin stole the show on day one. The 22-year-old Legion XIII star fired a bogey-free 10-under 60. His round shattered Aaron Rai’s 2018 course record of 61. McKibbin’s performance eclipsed even that of defending champion Patrick Reed’s memorable round, although Reed’s 59 from last year doesn’t count as the official record due to preferred lies.

“I didn’t really miss too many shots, holed a few nice putts, and took advantage of the two par fives that are out there,” McKibbin told the Asian Tour. “And yes, 60 shots later, I’m sitting here.”

Patrick Reed knows these Fanling fairways like the back of his hand. The 2018 Masters champion opened with a solid 5-under 65, sitting five shots back in a tie for 22nd. Last year’s commanding victory—featuring that unforgettable third-round 59—still echoes through the narrow corridors of Hong Kong Golf Club.

The field packs serious firepower. Twenty-eight LIV Golf players showed up hungry for those Major invites. Louis Oosthuizen and Thomas Pieters both posted 8-under 62s to sit tied for third. Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond trails McKibbin by just one shot at 9-under.

Pre-tournament betting markets had Reed at 10/1, with McKibbin listed at 11/2. Those odds shifted dramatically after Thursday’s fireworks. Analyst Ben Coley of Sporting Life called Reed the rightful favorite, based on his course knowledge and ability to go nuclear when conditions suit. But McKibbin’s opening salvo changed everything.

The weather’s playing nice. Temperatures hover around 26-28°C with minimal rain expected. The par-70, 6,710-yard composite course rewards precision over power. Those tight, tree-lined fairways demand accuracy—perfect conditions for players who know how to manage their games.

Want to catch the action? Golf Channel broadcasts all three remaining rounds at 12:30 AM EDT. Cord-cutters can stream via the NBC Sports app or Sling TV. Australian fans get coverage on Fox Sports 506 and Kayo Sports.

With a Major qualification and serious money on the line, this 64th edition promises drama all weekend long. The historic venue has seen plenty of champions—and this year’s winner joins an elite club with tickets to Augusta and Royal Birkdale in hand.