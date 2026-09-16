Listicle of Presidents Cup Players Playing in the Biltmore Championship

Two-time major winner Justin Thomas may have pulled out of the Biltmore Championship, but there are plenty of names from the forthcoming Presidents Cup set to appear at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove this week. The biennial men’s team championship is set to begin later this month, but seven players from the event will tee off this week.

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Of course, the North Carolina event will serve as an important tune-up for the Presidents Cup, giving the players a final opportunity to sharpen their games before the biennial showdown. But which Presidents Cup players are set to tee it up at the Biltmore Championship? More importantly, which team will each of them represent at Medinah?

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Jacob Bridgeman

The first name from the US side to compete in the $5 million event will be Jacob Bridgeman. Ranked No. 29 in the OWGR, the 26-year-old has won one tournament and made 22 out of 23 cuts. He even qualified for the season-ending playoffs and finished tied for 4th at the Tour Championship. Meanwhile, Bridgeman qualified for the 2026 U.S. Presidents Cup team as a captain’s pick chosen by U.S. Captain Brandt Snedeker.

Jackson Koivun

Next up from the American team at the Biltmore Championship is Jackson Koivun. The 21-year-old is currently ranked No. 65 in the OWGR after turning professional in June. He has made the cut in five of his six starts so far and has already picked up a win. Koivun’s last appearance came during the St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 24th. With such an impressive start to his professional career, Koivun did enough to convince U.S. Captain Brandt Snedeker to select him for the Presidents Cup team.

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Corey Conners

Moving over to the International side, Corey Conners will tee it up at The Cliffs on Thursday. The 34-year-old competed in 21 tournaments during the 2026 PGA Tour season and made the cut in 19 of them. The 54th-ranked golfer’s best finish came at the Travelers Championship, where he tied for seventh. Like Koivun, Conners’ last tournament was the St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 47th. Conners earned his spot on the Presidents Cup team as one of International Team captain Geoff Ogilvy’s captain’s picks.

Nico Echavarria

The next name from the European side is Nico Echavarria, who will play this week. Ranked 60th in the world, the 32-year-old has had a great 2026 season, having secured one win and multiple top-10 finishes. He made it to the BMW Championship, finishing tied for 50th but couldn’t climb high enough in the FedEx Cup standings to compete at the Tour Championship. Still, his performance this season caught captain Ogilvy’s eye, as he chose Echavarria for the International team at the upcoming Presidents Cup.

Ryo Hisatsune

Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune will also tee off at the Biltmore Championship, having finished tied for 12th at the BMW Championship last month. Although Ryo is still searching for his first win this season, he has produced some promising results. He finished second at the Farmers Insurance Open alongside multiple top-ten finishes. Hisatsune also made it to the second round of PGA Tour’s season-ending playoffs, finishing tied for 12th. Ranked 66th, he made 23 cuts in 25 starts this year before the International team captain picked him.

Nick Taylor

Ranked 81st, Nick Taylor enters this week’s action on the back of a T39 finish at the St. Jude Championship. He made 21 cuts out of 23 starts, although the 38-year-old has yet to win a single event. Taylor’s best finish this season came at the Miami Championship, where he finished tied for ninth. He will later tee off for the International team at the Presidents Cup thanks to Ogilvy.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

The last time Christiaan Bezuidenhout was on the golf course was at the Wyndham Championship in early August. Clearly, Bezuidenhout needs the tune-up the most. He is ranked 97th in the world, having made 18 cuts out of 21 starts. The 32-year-old’s best finish came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished T6. And like others, the South African was chosen by team captain Geoff Ogilvy.

That said, the inaugural North Carolina event will see both American and International team members compete before the Presidents Cup gets underway.