Jackson Koivun is preparing for more than golf at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Skins Game. The 2026 3M Open champion expects plenty of friendly trash talk when he joins Wyndham Clark, Brooks Koepka, and Justin Thomas at Atlantic Fields in Hobe Sound, Florida. With all four players wearing microphones throughout the round, the young star is ready to trade barbs on the course.

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Koivun shared his mindset on GOLF’s Subpar podcast, hosted by Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz. Released around November 24, 2026, the episode featured a segment focused on the broadcast format and the personalities in the field. Stoltz noted that Knost would be walking the course and that the other players were ready to stir the pot, then asked Koivun whether he enjoys chatter while competing with friends.

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Koivun welcomed the idea right away. “Yeah, for sure. I mean, I think it’s just all natural. I mean, you’re trying to beat each other, trying to have some fun, too,” he said. “So a little bit of chirping never hurt nobody.”

Inside the Black Friday Format

That appetite for banter fits the relaxed, made-for-television setup awaiting the four players on Black Friday, November 27, 2026. Coverage begins at 9:00 a.m. ET on Prime Video, with every golfer starting at $0 and each hole carrying a dollar value that rolls over on ties. Both Clark and Koepka noted that the mic’d-up format lets fans see more of their authentic personalities than a standard 72-hole tournament.

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Competing for a share of the $4 million purse alongside three major champions is a major milestone for Koivun. When Stoltz asked about teeing it up with Clark, Koepka, and Thomas, Koivun did not hide his excitement. “Oh, yeah. It’ll be so much fun. I’m so excited,” he said, adding, “Atlantic Fields is a great venue, and to be playing alongside those guys, it’s pretty cool.”

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Why Wyndham Clark Is the Prime Target

While Koivun respects all three of his opponents, he quickly named the one most likely to draw verbal fire. Knost asked Koivun who should be his first target once the microphones go live. Koivun pointed to his close ties with Thomas and Clark, saying, “Man, I don’t know. I mean, I know JT really well. I know Wyndham really well. I don’t know Brooks as well as the other two, but I feel like Wyndham might be the target for all of us.”

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Stoltz backed that choice and explained why Clark makes an ideal partner for on-course banter. “If you need just like a soft landing spot, you can just throw anything at Wyndham, and he’ll eat it and probably say something wild back. So everyone wins,” Stoltz said, prompting Koivun to reply, “Exactly.” Koivun also teased ahead of the match that he has ammunition ready for Clark from their past history, though he promised not to cross any lines.

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Clark has already fired the first playful shot of the week. During Tuesday’s media availability, after organizers adjusted the press conference schedule for Koivun, Clark joked that he was shocked they moved the timing for “a young little rookie that’s only won once.” Knost also revealed he had just spoken with Clark, saying, “I actually just got off the phone with him, and he’s like, ‘Dude, I got to be ready to go for this thing. Get all this stuff,'” before encouraging Koivun with, “Absolutely. There are no rules. We’ll get this thing going.”

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Youth Meets Major Pedigree

That “rookie” label highlights the sharp contrast in experience across the four-man field. Koivun enters as the newcomer after winning the 2026 3M Open in just his third professional start, holding off Scottie Scheffler on Sunday before making his Presidents Cup debut later in the year. Across the tee box, his rivals combine for nine major titles, led by Koepka’s five major wins, Thomas’s two PGA Championship trophies, and Clark’s two U.S. Open crowns.

That mix of rising talent and seasoned champions sets the stage for an entertaining morning at Atlantic Fields. Since every hole carries real money and every word is broadcast live, Koivun must balance his sharp game with quick comebacks against veteran winners. Judging by his appearance on Subpar, he is ready to embrace both the pressure and the microphone, with Wyndham Clark squarely in his sights.