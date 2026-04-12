“Little Does He Know”: Cameron Young’s Vulnerable Admission Sparks Emotional Fan Support

The Masters Tournament finale this year is going to be a classic David versus Goliath match, with most fans rooting for David. Well, we’re talking about Cameron Young, who rose to the top of the leaderboard at Augusta National after shooting 11-under 205 through three rounds. He currently shares the lead with Rory McIlroy, the reigning Masters champion. But even though the fans seemed ready to cheer for Young, the 28-year-old felt a bit different.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the press conference on April 11, 2026, right after the third round, Young weighed in on the kind of love he received at Augusta National. He said, “I don’t get the sense I’ll be the fan favorite, but yeah, I feel like the support, some fans that cheer for me have gotten louder over the last year. It will still be lopsided. I think. Rory’s kind of a world favorite in the golf world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s certainly moving up in the list of fans’ favorites. Winning THE PLAYERS Championship back in March simply made him a top contender in the fans’ eyes. And before that, he finished T3rd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Of course, things would have been a lot different had he attained a similar tie at the Masters last year. Rather than projecting false bravado, the 28-year-old embraced his role as the underdog, acknowledging the massive shadow cast by his playing partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young continued, “A year ago, if I’d been in the same situation, there would have been very little, and now there’s probably a little more. So I’ll take what I can get, and I’ll be happy with that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His goal right now is to play late on Sunday at the Masters Tournament. He doesn’t necessarily have to win the event. He’s not trying to do any certain number of things. Young is simply playing to be ready and comfortable if and when a winning moment comes. And that has greatly resonated with the fans over the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

But when he dismissed his fanbase as a less louder one compared to that of Rory McIlroy’s, the netizens began to chant in support of the American golfer.

Fans keep rooting for Cameron Young over Rory McIlroy at the Masters Tournament

The moment Young’s press conference hit social media, the golf community immediately rallied behind him. Fans naturally gravitate toward a humble competitor who lets his clubs do the talking. While McIlroy commands the casual viewing audience, golf purists and die-hard fans are expressing deep admiration for Young’s grounded perspective and ice-cold execution under pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fan page supporting Cameron Young responded to GOLF.com’s X post featuring Young’s quotes and wrote, “Little does he know.” Another fan claimed, “Your going to be surprised Cam.” One more fan added, “Maybe I’m living in an echo chamber but it seems like he has all of the support lol.”

If we look at the leaderboard, Young is actually the best performer at Augusta National. While McIlroy has scored 67, 65, and 73 through three rounds, Young showed continuous improvement with scores of 73, 67, and 65. Even though the duo are tied for the lead, Young seems to be faring better than the champion himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan reflected on this and commented, “Cam Young is playing better than anyone right now. His game fits Augusta National perfectly. He is long off the tee and an excellent putter. Plus he is patient.”

Meanwhile, many others dismissed any support for the world number two and cheered for Young. After all, the American fans want the Masters trophy on the US soil. And considering the present scenario, only Young can do that.

ADVERTISEMENT

One comment read, “We are all pulling for you over tool bag Rory bro.” Another one went like, “Rooting for ya Cam. Bring it home.”

But who are you rooting for?