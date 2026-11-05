‘Little More Difficult’: Sergio Garcia Answers Eddie Pepperell’s Dementia Jibe With the $2M He Paid to Play

Sergio Garcia answered Eddie Pepperell’s dementia jibe with a reminder of just how expensive his relationship with the DP World Tour had become. Rather than trade insults, the Spaniard defended his LIV Golf departure and revealed that sanctions had cost him almost $2 million to remain involved with the circuit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’ve always liked Eddie. I hope that he finds his game, obviously he’s been struggling and when that happens you take your frustration on whatever you can,” Garcia told GolfMagic. He then explained why continuing his membership had become increasingly difficult. “It became a little more difficult when it was costing me almost $2 million to play on Tour because of the fines, but I understand their position.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Garcia was less diplomatic when addressing Pepperell’s suggestion that his return announcement was a joke. “If Eddie doesn’t think that the Tour kind of went down a little bit the last few years, then obviously he doesn’t want to see the reality of it,” he said. “We are hoping to help out as much as we can and make sure that the DP World Tour keeps growing.”

The exchange followed Garcia’s confirmation that he would return full-time in 2027 after leaving LIV Golf. The 46-year-old described the circuit as a huge part of his career and said he was proud to call it home again, while keeping the possibility of a PGA Tour return open. His announcement also included an apology for his Masters conduct in April, which earned him the first code-of-conduct warning in the tournament’s history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pepperell had questioned the sincerity of that announcement, asking on X whether Garcia was trolling or had “got dementia.” He called the statement “elite level s***housery” and later described it as showing “a remarkable lack of self awareness.” However, the Englishman also acknowledged Garcia’s standing in the game, calling him a wonderful player and revealing that he had been his favourite golfer growing up, even ahead of Tiger Woods.

There is a history behind Pepperell’s criticism. Garcia previously declared, “I can’t wait to leave this tour,” during a rules dispute at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. He also reportedly described the DP World Tour as “s**t” during the BMW International Open in 2022 and argued that fellow professionals should have accepted Saudi money. Those comments complicate his latest description of the circuit as home, even if Garcia maintains that financial sanctions, rather than a lack of affection, made his continued membership difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nearly $2 million figure dates back to Garcia’s decision to join LIV Golf in 2022 and the sanctions that followed. After competing in LIV events without releases, he faced fines from the DP World Tour, which were upheld following an arbitration ruling in April 2023. Garcia resigned his membership in May that year rather than pay. By February 2024, reports put his outstanding bill at nearly $1 million. He eventually settled the fines in November 2024 and regained membership for the 2025 season. His latest estimate to GolfMagic puts the overall cost of that process at almost $2 million. The figure, therefore, reflects the financial consequences of his LIV move and subsequent efforts to return, not a new penalty imposed ahead of his planned 2027 comeback.

Garcia’s return also carries weight because of his record. He has 16 DP World Tour victories, 11 PGA Tour titles, and the 2017 Masters among his achievements. His 28.5 Ryder Cup points across 10 appearances remain a competition record, and he is hoping to earn an 11th appearance at Adare Manor in 2027, which would tie him with Nick Faldo and Lee Westwood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pepperell’s objections, meanwhile, extend beyond Garcia’s past comments. The Englishman finished 101st in the Race to Dubai, narrowly missing out on a full card for 2027 after earning his status through Q-School last season. He has argued that restoring playing opportunities to former LIV members would come at the expense of players who remained loyal. In a blog post, he said their return would feel like “an absolute betrayal,” while acknowledging the commercial appeal of bringing major names back.

Joost Luiten has raised similar concerns. The six-time winner told Today’s Golfer that the circuit “should make it harder for guys to come back,” arguing that players who left for Saudi money should not receive invitations that might otherwise go to younger professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The debate is becoming more pressing as Garcia is not the only former LIV player planning a return. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are also targeting full-time campaigns, while Bryson DeChambeau has accepted an invitation to December’s Nedbank Golf Challenge. Their arrivals will test how the organization balances its commercial ambitions with opportunities for existing members.

That challenge comes as the DP World Tour navigates its own financial pressures. It reported a £3.3 million pre-tax profit for 2025, but that figure included a £67.6 million accounting gain linked to its PGA Tour derivative. Excluding that gain, the underlying operating loss widened to £64.5 million, while television and media income fell 31 percent to £75.3 million. Guaranteed PGA Tour prize-fund support is also due to end in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garcia believes returning players can help the circuit grow, but his route back to the PGA Tour remains complicated. He is suspended from the American circuit until late August 2027 and turns 50 in January 2030, when the Champions Tour could provide another option. For now, his immediate priority is rebuilding his place in Europe, even as Pepperell and other members question what that return should cost the players who never left.