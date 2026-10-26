LIV Exodus Continues as Another Major Champ Rejects LIV 2.0 and Eyes DP World Tour Return

A former U.S. Open champion has become the latest high-profile golfer to turn down LIV Golf’s proposed 2027 reboot, with Graeme McDowell now eyeing a potential return to the DP World Tour. The 47-year-old Northern Irishman announced on Monday that he would not pursue LIV 2.0, bringing his four-year stint with the breakaway league to an end.

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“I’ve decided not to pursue LIV 2.0,” McDowell posted on X. “I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had over the last four years and want to thank everyone who has been part of that journey. I look forward to the next chapter in my career.”

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McDowell’s exit follows that of compatriot Tom McKibbin, who announced three days earlier that he would leave LIV and return to the DP World Tour for the 2027 season.

The departures are part of a growing exodus ahead of LIV’s planned relaunch. Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, David Puig, Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell III, Adrian Meronk, Louis Oosthuizen, and Thomas Pieters are also among the players reported to be leaving. McDowell was one of LIV’s original recruits in 2022, competing at its inaugural event at Centurion Club in London.

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A DP World Tour return could now be McDowell’s next move. The former major champion had already raised the possibility in April, revealing that he had paid off his previous fines but would need to rebuild his standing with the tour.

“I have my previous fines all paid off, but I’m sort of at a kind of zero level with the DP World Tour,” he said.

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McDowell also spoke candidly about missing tournaments that hold personal significance, particularly the Irish Open and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He said he intended to approach the DP World Tour to explore his options, highlighting the appeal of returning to events where he could compete closer to home.

“I’d love to have the conversation with the DP World about the opportunity to go to Ireland and play with Rory [McIlroy] and Shane [Lowry] — that’s definitely something I miss,” he said.

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A return could also bring McDowell closer to another ambition: contributing to Europe’s 2027 Ryder Cup campaign at Adare Manor. While he acknowledged that LIV players’ involvement could create unwanted controversy, he said he would welcome the opportunity to support the team if the door were open.

“I understand bringing LIV players creates negative narratives that we don’t want and need there, but if the door is open I would do anything to support the team,” he said.

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McDowell’s departure comes at a pivotal moment for LIV Golf. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced earlier this year that it would end its financial support of the league, and LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States in September. CEO Scott O’Neil has since lined up funding for LIV 2.0, which is expected to feature 10 events in 2027, split between the United States and international venues, with BC Partners emerging as a new investor.

For McDowell, however, the immediate question is what comes after LIV. His earlier comments suggest the DP World Tour is a meaningful option, given his desire to return to familiar events and compete in Ireland again. Whether that translates into a full-time comeback or a limited schedule remains unclear, but his decision not to pursue LIV 2.0 opens the door to a return to the circuit where he built much of his career.