LIV Golf Adelaide 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 2026 LIV Golf Adelaide tournament kicked off on February 12 at the Grange Golf Club. The league made a jump from a 54-hole format to the traditional 72-hole format at the beginning of the 2026 season. Since the inception of LIV Golf in 2022, this event has concluded within two days. For the first time, the event has expanded to a four-day format.

As of the second day, Saturday, February 14, the tournament is entering Round 3, aka the moving day. Jon Rahm (Legion XIII) currently sits at the top of the individual leaderboard at -13 after two rounds, followed closely by Ben Campbell at -12.

The previous year, Jon Rahm concluded the event in 6th position, and the title was secured by Joaquin Niemann. As the leaderboard currently stands, Niemann is in 10th position. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau is in third place. Now, as the rivalry on the greens continues to intensify, let’s take a quick look at the prize money that the athletes will bag after the “loudest weekend in golf.”

What is the prize money and winner’s share at the LIV Golf Adelaide 2026?

Backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the league boasts a prize purse of $30 million for LIV Golf Adelaide. The purse holds $4 million for the individual winner.

After the departure of Patrick Reed, Anthony Kim has teed off for the 4 Aces Golf Club, who stands in the fourth position after the conclusion of day 1 with a score of 10 under par.

Here’s a total breakdown of the 2026 LIV Golf Adelaide prize money for individuals

Winner USD 4 million Runner-up USD 2.25 million Third USD 1.5 million Fourth USD 1 million Fifth USD 800,000 Sixth USD 700,000 Seventh USD 600,000 Eighth USD 525,000 Ninth USD 442,000 Tenth USD 405,000 Eleventh USD 380,000 Twelfth USD 360,000 Thirteenth USD 340,000 Fourteenth USD 320,000 Fifteenth USD 300,000 Sixteenth USD 285,000 Seventeenth USD 270,000 Eighteenth USD 260,000 Nineteenth USD 250,000 Twentieth USD 240,000

The payout would continue until the 57th position. The 46th-place finisher will secure $125,000. Following that, from the 47th place, the amount has been fixed at $50,000 for each.

Here goes the prize payout breakdown for the teams:

Champions USS 3 million Runner-up USD 1.5 million Third USD 900,000 Fourth USD 700,000 Fifth USD 650,000 Sixth USD 600,000 Seventh USD 550,000 Eighth USD 500,000 Ninth USD 450,000 Tenth USD 400,000 Eleventh USD 300,000 Twelfth USD 250,000

How does the venue make LIV Golf Adelaide special?

The Grange Golf Club is renowned for being a premier 36-hole facility featuring two championship courses, the East and West. However, there’s more to this course than makes it unique. Fans from all across the globe love attending events organized at the Grange. It is particularly because of the “watering hole.”

Imago Mandatory Credits: @grangegolfclub/Instagram

On one hand, it’s known for immaculate fairways and greens, hosting professional tournaments like LIV Golf and the Australian Amateur. But on the other hand, it’s the grandeur that the 12th hole brings into the scene.

For 3 long rounds, the golfers stand at the center among loud cheers from a buzzing crowd as they aim for the 12th hole. It features a party-like atmosphere, surrounded by 5,000 fans.