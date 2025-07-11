LIV Golf Andalucia 2025: Weather Forecast for Round 2 & 3 Explored

No course has embraced LIV Golf Andalucía quite like Valderrama! The event is back at the legendary Valderrama Golf Club in Spain for the third year. Last year, players battled intense heat during the opening round, with temperatures nearing 97 degrees under clear skies, which proved especially uncomfortable for fans watching from the course.

By the time the final round rolled around, conditions had shifted, with heavy cloud cover, milder temperatures around 79 degrees, and steady northeast winds that added a layer of difficulty. As this year’s event gets underway from July 11 to 13, everyone is wondering if the weather will once again play a role or if the focus will stay firmly on the golf, where familiar faces like Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm are ready to make their mark.

And at Valderrama, conditions often play just as big a role as talent. So what’s in store this week?

The second round at Valderrama is expected to bring a mix of sunshine and occasional cloud cover, with temperatures reaching a high of 82°F, similar to day one. The real factor here will be the wind, blowing from the west at 15 to 25 mph, which could make club selection and shot control more difficult throughout the round. These conditions may especially affect approach shots and putting, as gusts can influence ball flight and green speed. Players will need to stay sharp and adjust quickly to the breeze, particularly on exposed holes. While the temperature will be manageable, the shifting wind patterns could easily separate those who stay composed from those who struggle. For spectators, it’s another warm and breezy day, but the occasional cloud cover might offer brief relief from the sun. The final round is always the real test; it’s what breaks or makes the game.

The final round at Valderrama is expected to be the hottest day of the tournament, with temperatures peaking at 91°F under clear, sunny skies. With humidity hovering around 52 percent, the heat will feel heavier, and players will need to manage their energy and hydration carefully to stay sharp through all 18 holes. Winds coming from the west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph won’t be as strong as earlier rounds, but still enough to influence club choices, especially on longer approaches. As the course firms up under the sun, shot control and patience will be key to finishing strong. For players in contention, staying focused despite the rising temperature could be the difference between winning and just staying in the mix. That’s exactly where Sergio Garcia comes in.

All eyes are on Sergio Garcia. The Fireballs GC captain returns to his favorite course in the world, where he’s already lifted four professional trophies, including his first LIV Golf win in 2024. Last season, Garcia pulled off the ultimate hometown flex by winning both the individual and team titles in a dramatic double playoff. The format stays the same: 54 players, 13 teams, two wild cards, and three rounds of 54-hole stroke play, all kicking off each day with a shotgun start at 1:05 p.m.

The $20 million purse has everyone’s attention, and while Sergio Garcia brings the home-course advantage, he’s not the only one in the spotlight. This year’s field is stacked, and there are three strong contenders who stand out as top bets to lift the trophy.

Top 3 Contenders to Watch at Valderrama

Joaquin Niemann has been one of the most consistent performers this season, regularly finding himself near the top of the leaderboard and picking up four wins along the way. His recent pattern of bouncing back after quieter finishes makes his tied-23rd result in Dallas an interesting setup heading into Valderrama. Known for rising to the occasion when it matters most, moreover, he was tied 6th last year at the same event, indeed a close call.

Bryson DeChambeau and David Puig both have something to chase this week at Valderrama. Bryson has shown flashes of brilliance with a win in Korea and a second-place finish at the PGA Championship earlier this year and he finished in top 10 last years LIV Golf Andalucia, he was tied 9th. This is his last stop before the Open Championship, and he’ll want to head into it with some momentum. Meanwhile, David Puig is quietly becoming one of the most consistent young players on tour. He started the year strong with three top-six finishes and hasn’t finished outside the top 20 yet. He’s also come close to winning twice on the DP World Tour, so a big week feels due. Puig finished seventh here last year and now has a chance to shine in front of a home crowd.

All that’s left to see is who handles the pressure, the heat, and Valderrama’s challenges best when it matters most.