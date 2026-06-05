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LIV Golf Andalucia 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Roshni Dhawan

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Jun 5, 2026 | 5:45 PM EDT

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LIV Golf Andalucia 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Roshni Dhawan

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Jun 5, 2026 | 5:45 PM EDT

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Real Club Valderrama is hosting a LIV Golf event for the fourth consecutive year. The 2026 LIV Golf Andalucia is taking place June 5-7 and is the ninth event on the 13-event Golf League schedule. The 57-player field is competing for a grand prize purse of $30 million.

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Last year, the total purse stood at $25 million and was split between $20 million for individual winners and $5 million for the team winners. This year, the prize money has seen a significant jump for both individual and team winners. The individual will take home $4 million, and beyond the winner’s check, the winner will also receive 24 official World Golf Ranking points.

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Here’s a detailed breakdown of all the players who will make the cut.

PositionPrize Money
1$4,000,000
2$2,250,000
3$1,500,000
4$1,000,000
5$800,000
6$700,000
7$600,000
8$525,000
9$450,000
10$415,000
11$380,000
12$360,000
13$340,000
14$320,000
15$300,000
16$285,000
17$270,000
18$260,000
19$250,000
20$240,000
21$230,000
22$220,000
23$210,000
24$200,000
25$195,000
26$190,000
27$185,000
28$180,000
29$175,000
30$170,000
31$165,000
32$160,000
33$155,000
34$150,000
35$147,500
36$145,000
37$142,500
38$140,000
39$137,500
40$135,000
41$132,500
42$130,000
43$129,000
44$128,000
45$127,000
46$126,000
47$50,000
48$50,000
49$50,000
50$50,000
51$50,000
52$50,000
53$50,000
54$50,000
55$50,000
56$50,000
57$50,000

The year also marks a notable shift for the league as a whole. LIV Golf has abandoned its signature 54-hole format in favor of a 72-hole tournament structure beginning in 2026. Each event is now played over four days. On the team side, the total purse doubled from $5 million to $10 million. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the prize purse for the teams.

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PositionPrize Money
1$3,000,000
2$1,500,000
3$900,000
4$700,000
5$650,000
6$600,000
7$550,000
8$500,000
9$450,000
10$400,000
11$300,000
12$250,000
13$200,000

Apart from the championship, the course has some other intriguing aspects to it as well.

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Interesting Facts to Know about the Course Hosting LIV Golf Andalucia 2026

The course has many beautiful things to note, but the cork oak trees stand apart. Over 2,000 oak trees line the fairways at Valderrama. Robert Trent Jones Sr., who designed the course around them, kept the layout tight and demanding precision over power. Small and fast greens and narrow corridors mean that even the world’s best players cannot simply overpower it. And it’s a quality that has made it one of the most respected venues and tough ones in European golf for decades.

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The course was originally named Las Aves. It was a functional golf facility, privately owned, but that changed in the mid-1980s. Jaime Ortiz-Patino, a Bolivian tin millionaire, bought the course and set out to transform it. But to nail that renovation, he called Robert Trent Jones again and studied Arrogney himself to understand every dimension of what made a great course.

Since then, the course has invited some of the greatest players, like Seve Ballesteros, who won the first Ryder Cup that was held on European soil. It also hosted the Volvo Masters from 1988 through 2009. In fact, it also welcomed Tiger Woods and Mike Weir for their World Golf Championship wins in 1999 and 2000, respectively.

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When LIV Golf arrived in 2023 as the next chapter, the club’s general manager described the decision as one born from their belief that Valderrama’s history and standing meant it needed to be part of the conversation.

The championship and the course have great histories on their own, and we look forward to knowing who wins this weekend.

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Roshni Dhawan

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Roshni Dhawan is a writer and researcher covering golf at EssentiallySports. With a background in brand strategy and research, she brings a process-driven approach to her coverage, prioritizing accuracy, structure, and depth in every story. Her work is rooted in making the sport accessible to a wide audience, from long-time followers to those newly engaging with the game. Her coverage focuses on narrative-driven features, player journeys, and the evolving dynamics shaping the sport. By going beyond surface-level reporting, Roshni highlights the human stories that define golf, placing developments within a broader context that resonates with readers while maintaining clarity and relevance. Before transitioning into sports media, she built experience across research and content roles, developing a strong foundation in data analysis, academic writing, and structured storytelling. This background informs her ability to approach golf with both analytical discipline and creative perspective, ensuring her reporting remains both insightful and engaging.

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Riya Singhal

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