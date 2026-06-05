LIV Golf Andalucia 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Real Club Valderrama is hosting a LIV Golf event for the fourth consecutive year. The 2026 LIV Golf Andalucia is taking place June 5-7 and is the ninth event on the 13-event Golf League schedule. The 57-player field is competing for a grand prize purse of $30 million.

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Last year, the total purse stood at $25 million and was split between $20 million for individual winners and $5 million for the team winners. This year, the prize money has seen a significant jump for both individual and team winners. The individual will take home $4 million, and beyond the winner’s check, the winner will also receive 24 official World Golf Ranking points.

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Here’s a detailed breakdown of all the players who will make the cut.

Position Prize Money 1 $4,000,000 2 $2,250,000 3 $1,500,000 4 $1,000,000 5 $800,000 6 $700,000 7 $600,000 8 $525,000 9 $450,000 10 $415,000 11 $380,000 12 $360,000 13 $340,000 14 $320,000 15 $300,000 16 $285,000 17 $270,000 18 $260,000 19 $250,000 20 $240,000 21 $230,000 22 $220,000 23 $210,000 24 $200,000 25 $195,000 26 $190,000 27 $185,000 28 $180,000 29 $175,000 30 $170,000 31 $165,000 32 $160,000 33 $155,000 34 $150,000 35 $147,500 36 $145,000 37 $142,500 38 $140,000 39 $137,500 40 $135,000 41 $132,500 42 $130,000 43 $129,000 44 $128,000 45 $127,000 46 $126,000 47 $50,000 48 $50,000 49 $50,000 50 $50,000 51 $50,000 52 $50,000 53 $50,000 54 $50,000 55 $50,000 56 $50,000 57 $50,000

The year also marks a notable shift for the league as a whole. LIV Golf has abandoned its signature 54-hole format in favor of a 72-hole tournament structure beginning in 2026. Each event is now played over four days. On the team side, the total purse doubled from $5 million to $10 million. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the prize purse for the teams.

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Position Prize Money 1 $3,000,000 2 $1,500,000 3 $900,000 4 $700,000 5 $650,000 6 $600,000 7 $550,000 8 $500,000 9 $450,000 10 $400,000 11 $300,000 12 $250,000 13 $200,000

Apart from the championship, the course has some other intriguing aspects to it as well.

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Interesting Facts to Know about the Course Hosting LIV Golf Andalucia 2026

The course has many beautiful things to note, but the cork oak trees stand apart. Over 2,000 oak trees line the fairways at Valderrama. Robert Trent Jones Sr., who designed the course around them, kept the layout tight and demanding precision over power. Small and fast greens and narrow corridors mean that even the world’s best players cannot simply overpower it. And it’s a quality that has made it one of the most respected venues and tough ones in European golf for decades.

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The course was originally named Las Aves. It was a functional golf facility, privately owned, but that changed in the mid-1980s. Jaime Ortiz-Patino, a Bolivian tin millionaire, bought the course and set out to transform it. But to nail that renovation, he called Robert Trent Jones again and studied Arrogney himself to understand every dimension of what made a great course.

Since then, the course has invited some of the greatest players, like Seve Ballesteros, who won the first Ryder Cup that was held on European soil. It also hosted the Volvo Masters from 1988 through 2009. In fact, it also welcomed Tiger Woods and Mike Weir for their World Golf Championship wins in 1999 and 2000, respectively.

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When LIV Golf arrived in 2023 as the next chapter, the club’s general manager described the decision as one born from their belief that Valderrama’s history and standing meant it needed to be part of the conversation.

The championship and the course have great histories on their own, and we look forward to knowing who wins this weekend.