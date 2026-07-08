LIV Golf Announces Possible Workforce Reduction Amid Uncertain Future

LIV Golf League had to trim its 2026 calendar to survive this season. It cancelled its planned debut event in New Orleans, Louisiana. The league has also tried to cut down prize purses to reduce its costs. Despite all the stringent measures, the league is now preparing for a potential workforce reduction.

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As reported by Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal, LIV Golf has told staff in the United States and the United Kingdom that a reduction in its corporate workforce could be coming. The league called for an all-staff meeting this week to break the news. They reasoned that this decision was part of a broader effort to tidy up the business before bringing in fresh funding to fund 2027 and the years after.

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LIV Golf runs operations out of two hubs, New York and London, and the notice covers employees in both locations. That leaves open the question of exactly which departments or regions would feel the impact the most.

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Whether any cuts would extend beyond the corporate side into roles directly related to the tournament operations remains unknown. For now, the league has announced no layoffs.

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Legally, the league had no other choice but to give a heads-up. Any company with over 100 workers is required to file a WARN Act notice in the U.S. at least 60 days before a mass layoff. And the UK has a similar rule, as reported by Sports Business Journal. LIV Global’s staff sits at 300+, so the filing was nearly unavoidable once the possibility of cuts became real.

A LIV spokesperson addressed the situation in a conversation with SBJ.

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“As our process to identify strategic investors moves forward in a positive direction, and as part of responsible planning for a range of possible outcomes, we have notified employees in the United States and United Kingdom of potential future actions related to leans corporate workforce.”

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For now, the staff needs to carry on as normal heading into LIV’s next event in the UK in two weeks, followed by events in New York, Indianapolis, and Michigan to close the season.

This notice lands months after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund confirmed it would stop bankrolling LIV once the 2026 season wraps. PIF has pumped more than $5 billion into the league since its 2022 launch, a figure some estimates put closer to $6 billion by the year’s end.

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According to Money in Sports, LIV needs $100 million monthly to survive, and the remaining promised capital is now being lent to the league as loans.

To fill the gap, LIV hired Ducera Partners to pitch outside investors, targeting between $250 million and $350 million. The league also explored equity sales tied to its 13 teams, opening doors for players to invest in the league.

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Jon Rahm addressed the idea this week, saying that LIV hasn’t approached him yet to invest, but he wouldn’t rule it out.

“Something I’ve learned in my life, never say never,” Rahm said. “I’m not going to say absolutely no to anything that can happen in the future.”

That said, the next few months remain crucial for LIV players as they prepare for their upcoming events.