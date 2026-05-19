LIV Golf Bankruptcy Threat Looms Large as 2026 Season Could Be League’s Last – Report

LIV Golf was built to look untouchable. Especially with its billion-dollar backing, blockbuster signings, and promises of a new future for golf. But ever since PIF pulled off its financial support, the league has been in turmoil. And now, its future is entering its most precarious phase yet.

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Bloomberg has reported that LIV Golf is laying the groundwork for filing for bankruptcy at the end of the 2026 season. The organization is even planning on relocating its headquarters to the USA to leverage Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Through Chapter 11, it can try to reorganize and reject onerous contracts, including player and venue deals. Bryson DeChambeau has already shown concerns around the same.

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“Your guess is as good as mine,” the American pro said when asked if he thinks he would be paid the remainder of his contract.

Jon Rahm, too, has some years left on his contract. Through Chapter 11 bankruptcy, LIV Golf can end all the contracts and leave golfers hanging. The higher-ups can then possibly pursue a sale or wind‑down under court supervision.

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The other path the league has is a straight liquidation under Chapter 7. This would more definitively shut down operations and leave unsecured creditors with limited recoveries. In both cases, LIV golfers will suffer. The only glimmer of hope is that all of this is just preparation.

Scott O’Neil is reportedly doing everything possible to find new investors. LIV Golf has hired Ducera Partners, retained law firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, and made significant board changes. However, the challenge is its 5+ billion dollar hole.

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Reportedly, PIF has already spent over 5 billion on the league since its inception. After the 2026 season, spending was estimated to reach as much as $6 billion. It didn’t align with the fund’s goals anymore, and hence, funding was cut.

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Suppose LIV Golf shuts down. What possible options do professionals have?

Possible paths forward for LIV Golf pros after 2026

LIV golfers will have three possible outcomes if the rebel league does not exist beyond 2026. One option is for the PGA Tour to welcome them back. However, this is unlikely to happen with all golfers. Sure, maybe for a selected few, such as DeChambeau, Rahm, and Cameron Smith, a way like the Returning Member Program could be seen. CEO Brian Rolapp has already admitted that the PGA Tour could take back stars who can benefit the Tour.

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The other path is through the DP World Tour. LIV golfers can ask for DP World Tour membership. Then, they can try to finish in the top 10 of the Race to Dubai rankings, just like Patrick Reed. This could give them a chance to earn a PGA Tour card for the next year. Or you know, maybe they could do what Eugenio Chacarra did after parting with LIV? Win a DPWT event, get the membership, and then try to work your way up to the PGA Tour.

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Lastly, some are considering retiring altogether. Anirban Lahiri revealed that he knows at least a dozen professionals who would retire rather than join the PGA Tour again. According to him, the issue was with transparency, which he says still exists on the PGA Tour.

CEO Scott O’Neil said that the 2026 season would run at “full throttle,” so the real concerns arise for the 2027 season. And no one has any answers to that, not even the league’s executives. So, its only fair that with hopes of resurrection, they are also reportedly preparing for the worst outcome.